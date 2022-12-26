Week 16 in the NFL ends tonight when the Chargers and Colts mix it up on Monday Night Football. The Chargers come into the game as 3.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The Colts are out of the playoff mix, but the Chargers are striving to secure a berth in the post-season with a win.

This is an open thread for game chat.

Some of the BTB staff have been picking games with Tallysight. Check out our picks and explanations below.

Dave Halprin - The Colts seem to be checking out of the season. The Chargers are looking better as the playoff approach. They have everything to play for and the better team, take them to cover.

RJ Ochoa - It is a huge bummer that the NFL decided we needed more of the Indianapolis Colts in our lives. While I am in no way thrilled to watch them I am very interested to see how the Chargers play knowing that a win secures them a playoff berth. Can they actually take care of business? It is against their nature in many ways but I will pick them to do it anyway.

Tom Ryle - The Colts have already been eliminated from the playoffs while the Chargers are looking to lock up a spot as the AFC West champs. It could be a chance for Indy to play spoiler, but they certainly don’t look the part. This is a bad matchup for MNF, and I would not be surprised to see the Bolts nail things down quickly. I’m betting on the other team from LA to win this.

Brian Martin - This MNF matchup comes down to two things in my opinion. The first is the Indianapolis Colts are without their best player RB Jonathan Taylor and the second is the Los Angeles Chargers still have something to play for considering a win gets them in the playoffs. With all that in mind, I’ll take the Chargers.

David Howman - This one doesn’t seem that complicated. The Colts are a bad team and the Chargers are a good team. It would take a Chargering of epic proportions to deliver a Colts win here, so I’m taking the Chargers.

Matt Holleran - The Chargers have a spot to clinch a playoff spot tonight, and they get a good matchup facing off against a bad Colts team. Indy is starting Nick Foles, and it’s not the 2017 postseason, so I don’t see them having a real shot. I’m taking the Chargers.