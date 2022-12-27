Last week, when we asked our regular weekly question about confidence in the direction of the Dallas Cowboys, the numbers had tanked. The Cowboys were coming off a very disappointing loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars 40-34 in overtime, and that had turned the mood dark for Cowboys Nation. The percentage of fans confident in the direction of the team had been hovering around 80+% before that game, but was down to 22% after the game. Nobody does overreaction like Cowboys fans!

So now we are back with the same question again this week. The Cowboys beat the Philadelphia Eagles 40-34 on Christmas Eve in one of the most thrilling games of the year. What is the confidence in the team now? That’s the question we are asking below, so hit up the poll and we will post the results later this week.

