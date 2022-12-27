 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cowboys vs. Titans injury report (Tuesday): Tony Pollard misses practice, Micah Parsons limited with hand injury

The latest news on Cowboys injuries during a short week.

Time will tell if Dallas’ two games in six days will hamper the team going forward, but no major injuries came up against the Philadelphia Eagles, as the struggling Tennessee Titans are next.

Tony Pollard did not attend practice for the second day in a row and the idea of sitting him for a week has been floating around. If he does miss Thursday night’s game, that will mean each team’s reading rusher could be sitting, as Derrick Henry is dealing with the same situation with a hip injury.

Jerry Jones, on the other hand, is either confident that he will play through his thigh issue or is putting on a poker face for the media and the Titans.

Micah Parsons was a surprise addition to Tuesday’s injury report with a hand injury, limiting him in practice. He says its just regular game-to-game injuries, and isn't concerned about missing time going forward.

Leighton Vander Esch returned to the practice field and got some work in with resistance bands, but is likely to be out for the Thursday night matchup.

Safety Jayron Kearse is coming off yet another highly impressive performance with his first interception of the year and a fumble recovery, but has yet to be in full practice participation for the last two days.

Sam Williams was initially expected to play on Saturday after being involved with a car accident, but was eventually ruled out with a concussion. He was limited in practice again on Tuesday.

DeMarcus Lawrence has not left the injury report going on almost two months, and was limited in practice for the second consecutive day on a short week.

Guard Zack Martin came up with a limp against the Philadelphia Eagles but has been a full-practice participant for both days of practice.

Noah Brown and Dorance Armstrong were both in practice in full participation.

