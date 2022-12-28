Cowboys at Titans: Week 17 matchups to watch for the Dallas Cowboys

With just two games remaining in the 2022 regular-season, teams around the league are starting to weigh the pros and cons of resting/sitting certain players in the hopes of having them at their best once the playoffs get underway and just a few weeks. Such as the case in this Week 17 matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Tennessee Titans.

According to the rumor mill, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel is currently contemplating resting/sitting several of his players this week. Considering he has nearly a dozen players currently on the injury report it makes a lot of sense. However, as far as identifying certain matchups to watch this week is concerned, it makes it a little more difficult. Despite that though, we’ll give it our best shot.

QB Dak Prescott vs. Titans’ secondary

There may not be another QB in the entire league playing better than Dak Prescott the last few weeks. However, there is a small blemish that has raised some concerns as of late. Despite lighting up the stat sheet and the opposition’s passing defense the last several weeks, No. 4 has unfortunately also been prone to throwing an interception or two per game here recently. He currently has a five-game INT streak going for himself and has thrown a total of eight INT’s in those matchups. Hopefully he can find a way to put an end to that streak in this Week 17 matchup with the Tennessee Titans.

Cowboys’ CB2 vs. Titans’ WRs

The Dallas Cowboys are stills searching for a suitable starting outside cornerback to play opposite Trevon Diggs after losing Anthony Brown to a season-ending Achilles injury in Week 13. The Kelvin Joseph experiment didn’t pan out as they had hoped, leaving them still searching for a solution. The Cowboys are still trying to find the right combo to pair with Trevon Diggs and DeRon Bland and could use this Week 17 matchup with the Tennessee Titans as yet another trial run in the hopes of finding the answer before the playoffs get underway in a few weeks. As of now, it looks like Nahshon Wright is in the driver’s seat.

Cowboys’ pass rush vs. Titans’ QB Malik Willis

Once one of the more feared pass rushing units in the entire league has of late struggled to sack the opposing quarterback over the past several weeks. Micah Parsons and Company, for whatever reason, isn’t getting home like they were earlier in the season and it’s having a negative impact on the entire defense as a whole. Maybe squaring off against the Tennessee Titans rookie QB Malik Willis will somehow help them gain back that fearsome notoriety they held for the most the year. With just two regular-season games left before the playoffs, they have few chances left to fix this concern before it’s too late.