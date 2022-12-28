Dan Quinn is going to be a popular name in the coaching carousel of this upcoming offseason and Denver may already have interest after firing Nathaniel Hackett.

The Dallas Cowboys’ offseason was chock-full of questionable moves. Between trading Amari Cooper for pennies on the dollar and re-signing Michael Gallup (admittedly for half the cost) and banking on him to be a viable WR2 coming off a torn ACL, the best move of the offseason was retaining Dan Quinn. After spearheading a complete turnaround of Dallas’ defense, Quinn was a hot commodity on last year’s head coaching carousel. While the defense is currently licking its wounds, it was Quinn’s unit that kept the Cowboys afloat while Cooper Rush orchestrated the offense in place of the injured Dak Prescott. Sure, Quinn is currently facing criticism amid the D’s struggles, but every fan can recognize what he’s brought to the team since he was hired. Unfortunately for the Cowboys, Quinn figures to be one of the most sought-after candidates for this year’s carousel.

Tony Pollard’s status is in question for Thursday’s game against the Titans.

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard “looks good for the game.’’ ... But there is a contingency plan at the Titans ... just in case. FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard “looks good for the game,’’ said team owner Jerry Jones of the Thursday night visit to Tennessee. “We’re counting on him playing.” Sounds good. But for the second straight day, there will not be much evidence on the practice field to suggest that ... and the Cowboys are in the process of developing a contingency plan in the event the first-time Pro Bowler is unable to go. Said coach Mike McCarthy on Tuesday, speaking carefully: “We’re not doing a whole lot, but (Pollard) will be a part of it.’’ Pollard was the standout name on the Monday injury list, and he got a DNP here inside The Star. On Tuesday, McCarthy suggested that third-stringer Malik Davis will be a featured player at the workout today.

Sam Williams talked about his scary car crash that took place in Plano, Texas.

Williams was briefly hospitalized after being sideswiped by another car this past Thursday. He walked away with some scratches on his face, along with a concussion and neck strain. Thankfully, he and the other driver were not severely injured. “First thing was thank you, God, because it could’ve been worse. I was thinking about my son a lot. I could’ve been gone that fast without saying goodbye. I was going home to him. I think I was five to six minutes from my house. So, the accident, I look back over and I’m just thankful for life,” Williams was not able to play against the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday.

The Dallas Cowboys are getting the respect they deserve among the elite of the NFC.

The Cowboys delivered a hearty gift on Christmas Eve in Week 16, slugging their way to a victory over the division rival Philadelphia Eagles, who had a chance to lock up the NFC East with a win. Dak Prescott corrected course with a big game after an early pick-six, and the defense helped out the cause with four turnovers. With the win Dallas moved to 11-4 and are guaranteed to finish no worse than the No. 5 seed in the NFC with an outside chance still at the division title. Where did Saturday’s big win place in the national power rankings? This is what it looks like. NFL.com: 1.) San Francisco 49ers 2.) Philadelphia Eagles 3.) Buffalo Bills 4.) Cincinnati Bengals 5.) Kansas City Chiefs 6.) Dallas Cowboys (Last Week: No. 6) “The Cowboys fell behind by double-digits early on Saturday against the Eagles, but a relentless offense and opportunistic defense ensured the fight for the NFC East will continue for at least one more week. Dak Prescott shook off a first-quarter pick-six to put up a stellar performance (three touchdown passes and 9.9 yards per attempt), and CeeDee Lamb delivered a true No. 1 WR effort with 10 catches for 120 yards and two scores. One mystery to unlock: What has happened to the Dallas pass rush? The Micah Parsons-led unit has one sack in the past three weeks after being shut out by Philly’s offensive line,” -Dan Hanzus

The Cowboys pass rush has declined as of late, but there might be reasoning behind it.

The pass rush of the Dallas Cowboys has suddenly disappeared. After leading the league in sacks entering week 14, the defense has only mustered one measly sack over their past three games. While the Cowboys have won two of those three games, suffice it to say, it hasn’t been easy. In each of them, the Cowboys were trailing late in the game and had to mount a go-ahead scoring drive. In each of them, their opponents had one final attempt to score and drove the ball into Cowboys’ territory. Twice their opponents failed, once they were successful, but in each event, their opponents had life because the Cowboys’ pass rush just couldn’t generate enough pressure to end things before they got hairy. And it brings the question, what’s different now? Dan Quinn loves to run pass-rushing stunts. With an assortment of weapons, including the extremely versatile Micah Parsons, he can do a lot of different things. Quinn will attack the path to the quarterback in a multitude of ways constantly challenging the offensive line to be sharp on their toes picking up all the moving parts. Teams that aren’t able to handle the stress end up buckling, and the result has been large sack numbers for the defense. If you look at some of those games where the pass-rushing stunts haven’t been as plentiful, you can see some good reasoning for it. Teams like Green Bay, Tampa Bay, and Jacksonville all ran the ball well against the Cowboys. Even Chicago put up a season-most 240 yards against them where the defense had to reduce their pass-rushing stunts. The Week 6 loss to the Eagles featured more rushing yards than passing yards as they were using all kinds of misdirection to neutralize Micah Parsons.

