For the second time this season, the Cowboys may be without one of their top two running backs, as Tony Pollard was officially ruled questionable to play against the Tennessee Titans. Pollard had yet to practice during the short week before Thursday Night Football, but could be rested out of caution to finish the season strong entering the playoffs. If he does play, it’s possible he may not see an abundance of snaps.

Micah Parsons is officially questionable with a hand injury. He was limited in practice on both Tuesday and Wednesday but could see some playing time if he’s good to go tomorrow.

Leighton Vander Each has been ruled out and may need more time than just these last two weeks to get right from his shoulder stinger.

DeMarcus Lawrence has been dealing with minor injuries for a better part of the season but has been cleared to play and will still see significant playing time on Thursday. Dorance Armstrong and Noah Brown are both cleared for action, as is guard Zack Martin. Safety Jayron Kearse has a chance to build on his game-changing momentum as he is cleared to play. Following his car accident, rookie defensive end Sam Williams made his way back to practice following concussion protocol on Wednesday and is cleared for action.

The Tennessee Titans will have six starters out against Dallas with star running back Derrick Henry also being ruled doubtful.

#Cowboys final injury report vs. Titans:



Tony Pollard, Micah Parsons only players with a game designation — listed as questionable.



Both expected to play, but interested to see how Pollard is managed. pic.twitter.com/Lpat7fzYrB — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) December 28, 2022