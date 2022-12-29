Cowboys vs. Titans: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Dallas Cowboys follow up their Christmas Eve win over the Philadelphia Eagles with a trip to the home of the Tennessee Titans for a Thursday Night Football contest. The Cowboys are feeling good after winning last week and running their record on the season to 11-4. The Titans are in free-fall, losing their last five games and having a Week 18 game versus the Jacksonville Jaguars to try and salvage the AFC South title.

That Week 18 game is the only thing that matters to the Titans for the playoff picture, so head coach Mike Vrabel has already stated the Titans might rest some players that are nicked up. With the Titans’ recent play, and the fact they may be resting starters, plus Ryan Tannehill is out and rookie Malik WIllis replacing him at quarterback, the Cowboys are heavy favorites in the game. DraftKings Sportsbook has them as 10.5-point favorites.

The Cowboys still have something to play for as they are hoping that they can catch the Eagles in the NFC East. It’s an unlikely scenario requiring the Cowboys to win out and the Eagles to lose out. But they will try and do their part by winning this game and putting the pressure on the Eagles for their weekend game versus the Saints

Here is what you need to know for the game.

Important links: Cowboys depth chart | Roster

Date: Dec 29th, 2022

Game time: 8:15 p.m. EST

Location: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN

TV channel: Amazon Prime

Coverage Map: 506 Sports

Radio: 105.3 The Fan | Full listings | NATIONAL RADIO Westwood One: Ian Eagle, Joe Thomas | Dallas SiriusXM 81 or 226 and the SXM App | Tennessee SiriusXM 83 or 225 and the SXM App National SiriusXM 88 and the SXM App

Streaming: Sling TV

Cowboys record: (11-4)

Titans record: (7-8)

Odds: Dallas -10.5, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Prediction: Cowboys 34 - Titans 17

Enemy blog: Music City Miracles

