Tennessee was facing an uphill battle to begin with, and not playing some of their top guys signals how they feel about this upcoming game.

The Dallas Cowboys will have the spotlight for Thursday Night Football this week as they travel to Nashville to take on the Tennessee Titans. After coming off of a massive win against their rivals, the boys are ready to take on anyone right now with the confidence they have. However, the Titans have a problem that may affect them heavily this Thursday. The Titans have been a decent powerhouse team in the NFL for the past couple of seasons. After beating the New England Patriots in the 2019 Wild Card game, their franchise and crew have really proved to be a top contender. While this year started to look promising again, they have suffered some issues throughout the last few games. One of those is injuries. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill will be absent due to an ankle injury. Losing a player like this brings the whole team down and is never good. The Titans will be without their star QB and instead will have backup Quarterback Malik Willis, a fresh player out of Liberty College. If losing Ryan wasn’t bad enough, the man who is the reason for the Titans’ success is also injured, Runningback Derrick Henry. Without Henry, the Titans have proved to be nothing much of a poor football team. I say this because last week they suffered a loss to the Houston Texans, the last-place team in the NFL.

The sky is the limit for CeeDee, and this season is a precursor of a big things to come.

Tabbed as the de facto No. 1 receiver over the offseason, there were still plenty of questions surrounding whether or not the University of Oklahoma product was ready for such a role with the Cowboys. Though as the season has worn on for Dallas and Lamb with all of the twists and turns, one thing has become crystal clear - Lamb is in fact that guy. Despite being without Dak Prescott for five games early in the year Lamb still put-up good numbers by averaging 76 yards a game, but only just two touchdowns. The last nine games since Prescott’s return have been a much different story however with Lamb posting four 100-yard receiving games, an average of 89 yards per game and six touchdowns. In just the last two games against both the Jaguars and the Eagles, he finished with back-to-back 100-yard performances, including two scores against Philadelphia.

Tennessee is sitting some of its players, but that doesn’t mean the Cowboys should.

The Dallas Cowboys are still alive in the face for the NFC East crown and the conference’s top seed following their win over the Eagles. Next up for Dallas is a date with a floundering and banged up Titans side on Thursday Night Football. The Cowboys have played with fire against inferior opponents on several occasions this season, but it speaks volumes about how Vegas thinks this game will go that Dallas opened as -9.5 road favorites for the game. With Tennessee facing a win-and-in against the Jaguars in Week 18, they might be compelled to rest some starters on Thursday. For context, no Titans player has logged a full practice this week, and Derrick Henry was only one of four players who returned on a limited basis on Tuesday. Studs Jeffery Simmons, Bud Dupree and Zach Cunningham were all sidelined. By the time Wednesday rolled around, the Titans had ruled out nearly their entire cadre of stars, with Henry remaining “doubtful”.

Dallas has a quality tight end room currently, but adding a talent like Pitts requires due diligence.

The Dallas Cowboys at the moment have a stockpile of talent in the tight end room. But they do not employ a “freakish’’ talent, which brings us to a rumor coming out of Atlanta Falcons camp ... Second-year tight end Kyle Pitts, who struggled in 2022 before a season-ending injury in Week 11, has been the subject of trade talks? Yes, that Kyle Pitts - the one Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had a “sugarplum’’ level of fondness for before the 2021 NFL Draft that eventually netted Dallas “Lion-backer’’ Micah Parsons. Dalton Schultz is valued enough here that he is playing on the $11.6 million franchise tag. At the same time, his rookie backups Jake Ferguson (a mid-round pick) and Peyton Hendershot (undrafted) are so valued that in 2023, the Cowboys seem likely to part ways with the pricy Schultz and go with the kids.

Jerry Jones loves the attention, and don’t put it past him to kick the tires on this.

The agent of NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Owens, who played for Dallas from 2006-08, has been in “constant communication” with the Cowboys regarding a possible return, according to Sports Illustrated. If Owens comes back, he’d be the oldest player in NFL history, surpassing the late George Blanda, who was under center for the Oakland Raiders at age 48 in 1975. “Terrell is ready to contribute and play any role, big or small,” Gregory D.L. Daniel told Sports Illustrated. “He’s in outstanding shape. He looks no different than he did years ago. I watched him running routes full-speed with DeSean [Jackson] and he looked great. He didn’t drop a pass.” Daniel claims that Owens recently ran a 4.50 40-yard dash — “which was his warm-up.” “He’s a legend. We want to make history and see him break these records. If anybody can do it, it’s him,” Daniel added. “His three Ds are desire, dedication and discipline. He embodies that every day, even running hills at 3 a.m. on Christmas morning.”

