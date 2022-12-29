The Dallas Cowboys are set to take on the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football. The Cowboys are the favorites by large spread according to DraftKings Sportsbook, as the line has ballooned to 12.5 points. Much of that has to do with the fact the Titans can’t really gain anything from winning this game, so they have decided to rest many of their starters who have nagging injuries.

This is an open thread for game chat.

Some of our BTB staff have been picking games with Tallysight. Here are their picks for tonight with explanations.

[These predictions were made prior to the news that Josh Dobbs would start at quarterback for the Titans instead of Malik Willis]

Dave Halprin: In some ways this feels like the Texans game for Dallas. And AFC South opponent who no one is giving a chance. We all know how that one went. The Cowboys have learned their lesson and will come out with more purpose than that game. Dallas 34 - Tennessee 17.

RJ Ochoa - This is another weird week for the Cowboys, a good problem to have with them having clinched their playoff berth over a week ago. While the Eagles game was interesting in that neither team had a ton to play for the Titans actually have nothing to play for.

It makes sense for both parties to focus on getting through Thursday without injuries first and foremost (obviously always true) but at the end of the day the game means a bit more to Dallas and they just so happen to be the better team.

Give me the Cowboys.

Brian Martin - With all of the injuries the Tennessee Titans are dealing with and the fact HC Mike Vrabel is contemplating sitting/resting players in this Week 17 matchup, I’m predicting what is hopefully a relatively easy win for the Dallas Cowboys.

Cowboys win 34-17.

Matt Holleran - Looking at the schedule before this season this is a game I would have picked Dallas to lose. Facing Derrick Henry and the talented Titans’ defense in December did not seem like it would end well, but things have shifted significantly.

Henry may not even play in this game, and the Titans are starting rookie Malik Willis at quarterback. Willis has been downright dreadful this season, and I think this is the week Dallas’ defense gets back on track. I see this being a low-scoring game, but the Cowboys walk away with a convincing win.

Give me the Cowboys, 23-13.

Tom Ryle - This is a strange situation. This is a meaningless game for the Titans. Their playoff chance only depends on their final game against the Jaguars, whether they win or lose against the Cowboys. Mike Vrabel is talking about resting players, their injury list is ludicrously long, and they are starting backup Malik Willis at QB.

The Cowboys at least have a very slim chance of winning the NFCE to play for. But they would also like to avoid injuries and let some players heal. I do think we’ll see a couple of shots to T.Y. Hilton, but otherwise it should be a very conservative game on both sides.

I think the Cowboys win 23-10.

David Howman - Just a couple of weeks ago I was genuinely worried about this game. But Ryan Tannehill suffered a lengthy injury, the Titans seem to be waving the white flag, and now even Derrick Henry - who would almost certainly eat this run defense alive - is doubtful to play. It’s safe to say I’m no longer that worried.

The Titans may be resting their best players, but Dallas still has something to play for. I think they come out with determination to put this game away early before turning to a run heavy approach to grind the clock out. That won’t result in a gaudy final score, but it’ll still give Dak Prescott more time to fine tune his connection with T.Y. Hilton.

Cowboys win 31-10.