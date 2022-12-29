The NFL truly is a week by week league, not only for the front-office, coaches and players, but for the fans as well. It’s amazing how much a win or loss can matter, especially when it comes to the fanbase. That is because of the small sample size of only 17 regular season games.

And not all wins or losses are the same to the fanbase, it can range from utopia to doomsday. The Cowboys were riding high heading into the Jacksonville Jaguars game a couple of weeks ago, and the fans were right there with them, having a confidence of 80+% for weeks. Then the loss to the Jaguars dropped that confidence in the direction of the team to 22%. That’s pretty drastic.

We’re happy to report that confidence has rebounded somewhat after the Cowboys took care of business on Christmas Eve and beat the Philadelphia Eagles. Fan confidence is now at 63%.

So we’re not back to the 80+% just yet, but we’re moving up nonetheless. A nice blowout victory over the Tennessee Titans would certainly move the needle again.

