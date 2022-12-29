The Dallas Cowboys have decided to be cautious with Tony Pollard and sit him down for their Thursday night contest against the Tennessee Titans. Pollard has been absent from practices this week with injury and was questionable heading into the game. The Cowboys elevated running back Qadree Ollison from the practice squad, something they did when Ezekiel Elliott missed a couple of games earlier this year.

Also inactive is Leighton Vander Esch, he was ruled out yesterday.

Among others out for the Cowboys include receivers James Washington and Jalen Tolbert. QB Will Grier, and secondary players Trayvon Mullen and Markquese Bell are also inactive.

For the Titans, they have ruled out star running back Derrick Henry who was listed as doubtful yesterday. If this game was important to the Titans, Henry would have played. But head coach Mike Vrabel is laying all his chips on next week’s game and is basically writing this one off.