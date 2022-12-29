The Dallas Cowboys defeated the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night but unfortunately suffered a few injuries throughout the contest. Notably among the players who at one point left the playing field was center Tyler Biadasz. Biadasz left in the second half and ultimately did not return. Speculation was about his lower leg area, and as the game came to a close it was reported that he potentially has a high-ankle sprain.

Initial belief from the Cowboys is that center Tyler Biadasz suffered a high ankle sprain tonight against the Titans, a person familiar with situation said. It being a Thursday game helps him. More time to recover before playoffs. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) December 30, 2022

The Cowboys did win but didn’t exactly improve their playoff positioning. If the Philadelphia Eagles win on Sunday then Dallas is locked into the #5 seed in the NFC and will be in a position to potentially rest players the way that they did Tony Pollard in Tennessee.

We should learn more about the state of Tyler Biadasz, but hopefully more than anything he is alright. In his absence, the Cowboys moved guard Connor McGovern to center, Tyler Smith from tackle to guard, and inserted Jason Peters at left tackle.