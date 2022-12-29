When the Dallas Cowboys made the decision to sign veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton on December 12, it was met with mixed reactions. The 33-year-old had not played all of the 2022 season, with his last game action coming in the 2021 season with the Indianapolis Colts. Hilton had a great career with the Colts, however, there were questions about if he had lost his explosiveness over the years in Indy, and if he could still be in game-shape for Dallas this season.

It did not help his case that many Cowboys fans were set on the team getting free agent Odell Beckham Jr. instead. While he may not be the name that Beckham Jr. is, Hilton has proven to be a reliable target for quarterback Dak Prescott since he has joined the team.

Hilton got off to a very good start for his career in Dallas when he caught a 52-yard reception on 3rd and 30 in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles on Christmas Eve.

The catch was a huge moment in the game, as converting a 3rd and 30 is improbable, and it was a crucial drive that led to a touchdown to keep the Cowboys in the game.

Hummmm. I wonder was that my welcome to Dallas moment — TY Hilton (@TYHilton13) December 25, 2022

Hilton picked up right where he left off on Christmas Eve in his second game for the Cowboys on Thursday night against the Tennessee Titans. Hilton had four receptions for 50 yards, averaging 12.5 yards per reception. Where Hilton really provided his value was on third down. He converted three third-down conversions against the Titans, proving to be a reliable guy for Prescott in a crucial part of an offensive drive.

Lots of #DallasCowboys fans are saying thank you to T.Y. Hilton for his production. #DALvsTEN on Prime Video

Also available on NFL+ https://t.co/745fAOdlLT pic.twitter.com/ztkTKnePVN — NFL (@NFL) December 30, 2022

Hilton is proving that he still has it and can make an impact for a team that desperately needs it at the wide receiver position. Through his two games with the Cowboys, he has five receptions on six targets, four third-down conversions, 102 receiving yards, and 20.4 yards per catch.

While wide receiver Noah Brown has had a career year in 2022 for the Dallas Cowboys, Hilton provides the veteran consistency that the Cowboys have desperately needed since trading WR Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns in the offseason. Hilton is not a number one wide receiver anymore, but he doesn’t need to be. CeeDee Lamb has proven he is among the best receiver talents in the NFL and is capable of being the number one guy on a team. Dallas has just needed someone to play complementary football around him, and Hilton has provided just that in his two games in Dallas.