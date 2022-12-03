After an impressive Thanksgiving victory to sweep the New York Giants for the season, the Dallas Cowboys (8-3) now set their sights on their next victim, the Indianapolis Colts (4-7-1) in Week 13. Expectations were high for the Colts entering the 2022 season, but instead they have been one of the more disappointing teams this year. The opposite could probably be said about the Cowboys.

Today, we’re going to take a look at a few key matchups the Dallas Cowboys need to win in order to secure the victory.

Cowboys’ run defense vs. RB Jonathan Taylor

If the Indianapolis Colts end up pulling off an upset this week it will be because of a big day from RB Jonathan Taylor. We all know the Dallas Cowboys have been susceptible to the opposition’s rushing attack at times this season, and you never know when they may allow that to happen again. As of late, they have been much more disciplined in this area, and as a result, become a much more efficient defense because of it. And while Taylor isn’t having the same type of season he did last year, he is still more than capable of taking over a game by himself if the Cowboys aren’t careful.

Cowboys’ pass rush vs. Colts’ offensive line

Micah Parsons and the rest of the Dallas Cowboys pass rushers are probably licking their chops for this Week 13 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts. This is shaping up to be one of those strength against weakness matchups that sways heavily in the Cowboys favor. Not only is Dallas arguably the best team in the league at applying pressure to the opposing QB, but the Colts are arguably the worst team in the league at protecting their QB. That’s terrible news for the 37-year-old Matt Ryan, but great news for the Cowboys defense. Look for the Cowboys to rack up the QB sacks this week.

Cowboys’ tight ends vs. Colts’ defense

Dalton Schultz, Jake Ferguson, and Peyton Hendershot all proved to be valuable weapons for the Dallas Cowboys last week against the New York Giants. Each tight end made game-changing plays that helped sway the outcome of the game in the Cowboys favor. Don’t be surprised at all if we continue to see this impressive TE trio get more and more involved in the game plan and it could start this week against the Colts. With extra attention likely directed towards CeeDee Lamb, and maybe even Michael Gallup, Dallas’ TEs could continue to be difference makers moving forward this year.