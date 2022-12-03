It looks like Odell Beckham Jr is still weighing his options after visits with the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills. With no deals reached, his final scheduled stop is Monday with the Dallas Cowboys.

Yes, Odell Beckham Jr. made it to Buffalo. Next stop: Dallas on Monday. pic.twitter.com/cB9uhyeR0F — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 3, 2022

For those who want to see him join Dallas for the playoffs, it is tempting to read his schedule as favorable. If the other teams communicated what they were willing to offer, it sets Jerry Jones up to close a deal. However, the order he made his visits may have been more about simple logistics. The other two teams are obviously fairly close together. It also allows Beckham to see where the teams all stand after this weekend’s games. There is also the entire question of his demands. While Jerry is the deal maker, his son Stephen is the cap manager and will have a lot of input on just how much pie he is willing to commit.

The unknown of the results of the medical evaluation also must be considered. Beckham’s recent history creates a risk and there is ample reason to be leery of a deal beyond this season, which seems to be what he desires.

Will McClay is "still putting together the itinerary" for Beckham's visit on Monday — per MM — with McCarthy set to meet with him as well.



"Hopefully everything comes together." #Cowboys — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) December 2, 2022

There remains no guarantee that this will be resolved immediately after the visit on Monday. He may wish to further consider his options. We will have all the latest news as it develops.