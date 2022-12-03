As the Dallas Cowboys prepare for their Sunday Night Football game against the Indianapolis Colts, their future looks very bright. They are 8-3, have a very good shot at the playoffs, and the team is one of the strongest they have fielded in all three phases - offense, defense and special teams. They have a lot of young talent and a franchise quarterback. The future is bright.

So much so, that 89% of you are confident that the Cowboys, as a franchise, are headed in the right direction. That’s not quite the highest confidence rating this year, we have hit 92% a couple of times, but it’s still pretty high.

So the future looks good, but we also wanted to look back a little bit. There have been a lot of surprising things about the Cowboys season so far. If you remember back in the offseason, there was a lot of negativity about the decisions being made, and the direction of the team. It felt like there would be a lot of surprised people if the Cowboys did well in 2022. Surprise!

We wanted to know which of the story lines we chose was the most surprising. The offensive line holding together? Brett Maher? The sack machine that is the defense? The rise of Tony Pollard in the offense? They were all great surprises.

But hands down, the rise of Cooper Rush is the winner.

When Dak Prescott went down in the first game of the season, many were ready to pack it in and start looking ahead to 2023. The faith in Cooper Rush was, let’s say, limited. But that all changed when Rush led Dallas to a 4-1 record in his games and saved the season.

Prescott is back, and the offense is coming together, but that might not have mattered if Rush hadn’t done what he did. For those reasons, you voted him the surprise story of the Cowboys’ season so far.

