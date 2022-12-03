When the Dallas Cowboys host the Indianapolis Colts at AT&T Stadium on Sunday Night Football, they will do so as the heavy favorites. DraftKings Sportsbook currently has the Cowboys as 10-point favorites. Given the Cowboys 8-3 record and being at home, while the Colts are 4-7-1 and struggling after making a coaching change, that large of a spread actually feels fair.

But what are folks around the internet thinking about the game? Let’s check out a few.

USA Today:

Lorenzo Reyes: Cowboys 33, Colts 20 Saturday’s inexperience is starting to show and if the Colts continue to turn the ball over, there’s no chance they win this game. Dallas’ pass rush should overwhelm Indy’s O-line and with a bit of an added rest following the Thanksgiving game, I love the Cowboys here. Lance Pugmire: Cowboys 30, Colts 13 Moving into a top-three position in the NFL power rankings, Dallas is positioned to rout a team on short rest that revealed glaring holes on defense and the offensive line in Monday night’s loss.

The consensus at USA Today is that the Cowboys will have no trouble covering the spread.

DallasCowboys.com

Nick Eatman: In the middle of the Monday Night game between the Colts and Steelers, I watched about four plays in a row of the Indy offense. I saw two bad throws from Matt Ryan, and a run by Jonathan Taylor up the middle for a 1-yard gain. With that “huge” sample size of plays, I got out my phone to send an implying tweet of “9-3” ...then I thought better of it. No need to do all of that right now, even though I really didn’t see a way the Cowboys would lose this game. And I still don’t. Sure, the Colts will probably give it a little bit of a fight considering it’s national TV again and everyone plays the Cowboys a little tougher than others – aside from the Vikings. But I think Dallas will be too much. I see the defense having a big day with both sacks and turnovers and this time, they’ll take one to the house. “Howl” about a touchdown from Leighton Vander Esch this week. The Cowboys will be too much, winning something like 34-16 to officially get themselves to 9-3.

Again, the consensus is the Cowboys will cover.

Athlon Sports:

Some around the Colts are still scratching their heads over Saturday, who had minimal coaching experience before being picked by owner Jim Irsay to lead the team on an interim basis. So far, the team has played hard around him and took the Eagles down to the final minutes before a letdown against the Steelers last week. But the more Saturday settles in, the less surprising his game plan becomes to potential opponents and Sunday night might be a dose of reality. The Colts are hitting the Cowboys at the wrong time and without the talent level needed to stay competitive on the road. Prediction: Cowboys 34, Colts 14

You can find some predictions where the Cowboys don’t cover, but they are few and far between. The Cowboys covering is the play.

Some of the BTB staff have been picking games all season with Tallysight. Check out our picks for Week 13 below, and check out the odds for all the games here.