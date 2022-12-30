Although it wasn’t pretty, and was a lot closer than many believed it would be, the Dallas Cowboys were able to handle their business Thursday night defeating the Tennessee Titans 27-13. In so doing, Dallas moved to 12-4 on the year before heading into the regular-season finale against the Washington Commanders next week

Looking back at Thursday night’s victory over the Titans there is a lot we can digest from the Cowboys victory. Like with any other game there was some good, some bad, and some ugly thrown in there as well. Today, we’re going to identify one aspect from Dallas’ Week 17 win for each category and discuss why it was chosen.

THE GOOD - Dalton Schultz

CeeDee Lamb once again did his thing catching 11 passes for 100 receiving yards, but it was Dalton Schultz who was arguably the bigger difference maker against the Titans in Week 17, especially in the red zone. Schultz had two TD catches and 56 yards receiving on the night to help propel the Cowboys to victory. On what’s been a somewhat down season for him, it was really good to see him make a difference in the passing game.

THE BAD - Turnovers

Turnovers once again were a problem for the Cowboys Thursday night against the Titans. Two interceptions and a fumble allowed a banged up Titans team to keep this game a lot closer than it should’ve been. For a team with Super Bowl aspirations, the Cowboys can’t afford to continue to give extra opportunities to their opponents. They need to do a much better job protecting the ball moving forward if they want to succeed.

THE UGLY - Offensive line shuffle

Sadly, the Cowboys sustained another injury to their offensive line Thursday night when Tyler Biadasz went down with what is being described as a high ankle sprain. His exit created an entire offensive line shuffle for the Cowboys, causing Connor McGovern to kick inside to center, Tyler Smith to LG, and Jason Peters coming into play LT. While this is less than ideal, everyone seemed to handle their new assignments without any major concerns.