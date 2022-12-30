[UPDATE] A little more clarification from Todd Archer.

Tyler Biadasz will not play in the season finale vs. Washington because of a high ankle sprain but the Cowboys have some hope he can play in a potential wild-card game, per source. Not as severe as it could have been. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) December 30, 2022

The Dallas Cowboys saw one very worrisome development in the win over the Tennessee Titans when center Tyler Biadasz was injured and carted off. He would later return to the sidelines wearing a walking boot, but now the team has to worry about whether he can return in time for the playoffs. On Friday, team EVP Stephen Jones offered some encouraging words.

#Cowboys' Stephen Jones tells @1053thefan he hopes they dodged a bullet and will be able to get C Tyler Biadasz for the playoffs. — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) December 30, 2022

It certainly is a sign of hope for the team that Biadasz may return for the playoffs. The offensive line has had to reshuffle repeatedly since the training camp injury to Tyron Smith, and Biadasz’s exit saw Jason Peters have to come in while Tyler Smith and Connor McGovern both shifted to their right. The line play seemed less capable that way, which is hardly shocking.

The way Jones put it makes it seem likely that Biadasz will be held out of the season finale against the Washington Commanders. That game may well be rendered meaningless for the Cowboys should the Philadelphia Eagles defeat the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. But the team has struggled on first downs the past two games, and his absence will hinder working on correcting that. And if the Eagles should fall and keep the faint hope for the Cowboys to still win the NFC East, that will be much harder without him on the field in that final regular season game.

Still, it is imperative for the team to get their starting center back in place for the playoffs. If he can’t go, the team could struggle winning their first game. Here is hoping we see him back and playing the way he has all season.