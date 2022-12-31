The Dallas Cowboys have played 16 games so far this season and have won an impressive 75% of them. Winning is never easy in the NFL, and the fact that the Cowboys are doing a lot of it as of late should not be overlooked. While Dallas disappointed us all in the Wild Card Round of last year’s playoffs, they have won 24 of their last 33 regular season games played. That is a very high percentage of games won.

This idea sort of encapsulates what people who advocate for Mike McCarthy so often tend to talk about. With more proverbial bites at the apple, the Cowboys stand a greater chance at finally ending their longstanding Super Bowl drought. They are slowly but surely becoming a team who is always in the dance, so to speak. Now it is just a matter of waiting for the right song to come on.

The success that they are having is rare, and on Thursday night Mike McCarthy proved that in a way.

Mike McCarthy has done something only Super Bowl-winning head coaches have done in Dallas Cowboys history

When the Cowboys defeated the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night they picked up their 12th win of the season. That is a significant landmark for the team. Before the Christmas Eve game against the Philadelphia Eagles, head coach Mike McCarthy stressed the importance of reaching 11 wins in a season and how that can be the mark of a very good team in the NFL. The Cowboys obviously got that win against Philly.

As noted, the win in Nashville gave Dallas their 12th victory of the season, and in the process, Mike McCarthy became the first head coach in team history since Barry Switzer to have consecutive seasons with at least 11 (and obviously 12) wins. McCarthy became the fourth overall to do it with Tom Landry and Jimmy Johnson doing it first.

The most impressive thing about this list might be Tom Landry leading the team to 12 wins in 1977 when there were only 14 games in the regular season, but we are here to talk about Mike McCarthy and how he is restoring some order that had long been absent from this franchise.

Jason Garrett was someone who gave all he had to the head coach position with the Cowboys, but Garrett only won at least 12 games twice throughout a tenure of nine full seasons with the team (2014 and 2016). Mike McCarthy has already matched that in a third of the time.

We have noted many times how this is the first time that the Cowboys have put together consecutive seasons of double-digit wins in a while (1995-1996) and first time that they have been a playoff team in back-to-back years in a minute (2006-2007). The Super Bowl remains the ultimate goal always, but we are witnessing what being a very-good-to-elite operation looks like on a year-to-year basis.