The Cowboys left Nashville banged up, specifically at center with Tyler Biadasz. Mike McCarthy will let the weekend play itself out before making a decision on playing starters for Week 18.

Currently, the Cowboys are locked in at the No. 5 seed. If the Eagles beat the Saints on Sunday, the Cowboys can’t finish any better, or any worse. If the Eagles lose on Sunday, the Cowboys can still win the division if they beat the Commanders — and if the Eagles lose to the Giants. Dallas still could finish as high as the No. 1 seed. Not surprisingly, coach Mike McCarthy deferred comment on whether he’ll rest starters until he knows what happens on Sunday. “I think I should probably answer that Monday for you,” McCarthy told reporters on Friday, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. And so, basically, the Cowboys will rest starters if the Eagles beat the Saints. The Cowboys will go for the win if the Eagles lose. There’s another benefit to McCarthy from resting starters. If the Commanders beat the Browns on Sunday, a win by Washington over Dallas will slam the door on McCarthy’s former team, the Packers, and McCarthy’s former quarterback, Aaron Rodgers. Even though the Cowboys (at No. 5) wouldn’t cross paths with the seventh-seeded Packers and Rodgers until the NFC Championship, it’s always better to not have one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history in the postseason field.

Everyone in Cowboys nation must have held their breath when Dak Prescott fell to the turf grabbing his right knee Thursday night. Prescott was able to finish the game and the team is not currently concerned about further injury.

“He’s in good shape,” Jones said on his radio show on 105.3 The Fan Friday morning. “He might have hyperextended it a little bit. We were checking with the sideline and we knew he was going to be good.” Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy offered a similar answer Friday afternoon. “I don’t have any concern about Dak moving forward,” McCarthy said. The Cowboys face the Washington Commanders in the season final next weekend. The game will be either Saturday or Sunday. The NFL will make the final schedule decision Sunday night. The game may or may not mean something to the Cowboys. If the Philadelphia Eagles lose to New Orleans Saints this Sunday, the Cowboys will have a chance to win the NFC East title with a win against the Commanders and a loss by the Eagles to New York Giants in their final game. If the Eagles beat the Saints, then the Cowboys are locked into the fifth seed in the playoffs and will have nothing to play for against the Commanders, which means they could rest Prescott and a number of other ailing players so they can be as fresh as possible for the playoffs.

The debate about the Cowboys potential is till raging.

You don’t get style points for NFL wins, so there is nothing the Dallas Cowboys have to be sorry about as they move to 12-4 on the season, the second consecutive 12-win campaign in only three seasons under Mike McCarthy. But if they want to take the next step, i.e., a run at the Super Bowl, they’ll have to fix some items that again reared their ugly head in Nashville. The Verdikt — In no version of the multiverse is anyone obligated to apologize for being victorious in sports, so don’t expect it here on Earth 1, either. It’s also true, however, that the Cowboys could’ve and should’ve dogwalked the Titans right out of Nissan Stadium on Thursday night, instead suffering a disastrous list of self-inflicted wounds in the second quarter to make the 27-13 game closer than it even remotely had to be. And, with that, we continue to wonder if the Cowboys can find the consistency to be the same time, weekly, that marched into Minneapolis and delivered Ragnarok to Kirk Cousins and the Vikings. I contend, endlessly, that the only team in the NFL that can defeat the Cowboys in 2022 is the team wearing a Star on its helmet, and nothing I’m seeing has uprooted that take. It’ll be interesting to see if they can bury the Commanders in the regular season finale, assuming that game still matters, but the biggest thing now for Dallas is making sure they’ve finally learned one simple, repetitive lesson as the playoffs approach: stop giving the ball away.

Terrell Owens, a former Cowboy who hasn’t played in 12 seasons, had his name thrown out there for a possible return this week. Jerry Jones shut down those rumors.

During an appearance on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, Jones was asked about reports that he has engaged in discussions with Owens and his agent about signing the 49-year-old receiver. Without hesitation, Jones denied that he has ever spoken to Owens or his agent about a comeback. “I’ve never talked to him or his agent and will not seriously consider it,” Jones said. “I’ve never talked to him.” Owens’ agent, Gregory D.L. Daniel, recently said that Owens and Jones had been in “constant communication” about a possible deal. “We’ve been in constant communication with Jerry Jones’ office over the last few days about the possibility of him returning to the Cowboys,” Daniel said. “Terrell is ready to contribute and play any role, big or small. He’s in outstanding shape. He looks no different than he did years ago. I watched him running routes full-speed with DeSean [Jackson] and he looked great. He didn’t drop a pass. “He most recently ran a 4.5 40-yard dash, which was his warm-up. He’s a legend. We want to make history and see him break these records. If anybody can do it, it’s him. His three Ds are desire, dedication and discipline. He embodies that every day, even running hills at 3 a.m. on Christmas morning.”

