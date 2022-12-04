Cowboys vs. Colts: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

Week 13 of the NFL is in full swing with a slate of games this Sunday. The Dallas Cowboys (8-3) will host the Indianapolis Colts (4-7-1) on Sunday Night Football, with DraftKings Sportsbook placing the Cowboys as 10-point favorites.

That spread makes sense as the Cowboys are one of the elite teams in the NFL this season, firmly in the top of the NFC as far as playoff positioning. The Colts, meanwhile, are struggling as a franchise and have already made a coaching change this season, and benched, then un-benched, their starting quarterback. Not exactly a stable situation.

The Cowboys come in with a stellar defense and an improving offense now that Dak Prescott is back under center. Not to mention they have a very good special teams unit. The one thing that can keep the Cowboys from a victory is their own mistakes, Penalties, and occasionally interceptions, have combined to slow the Cowboys. If they can avoid their own mistakes, their talent should win out.

Here is what you need to know for the game.

Important links: Cowboys depth chart | Roster

Date: Dec 4th, 2022

Game time: 8:20 p.m. EST

Location: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

TV channel: NBC

Coverage Map: 506 Sports

Radio: 105.3 The Fan | Full listings | Westwood One: Ryan Radtke, Mike Golic | Indianapolis SiriusXM 81 or 226 and the SXM App | Dallas SiriusXM 85 or 225 and the SXM App | National SiriusXM 88 and the SXM App

Streaming: Sling TV

Cowboys record: (8-3)

Colts record: (4-7-1)

Odds: Dallas -10, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Prediction: Cowboys 27 - Colts 14

