It has been a little while since we last saw the Dallas Cowboys with their most recent game taking place on Thanksgiving Day. When we did last see the Cowboys play a football game they defeated the New York Giants and did so while wearing their throwback uniforms and helmets. This was the first time that Dallas donned their iconic throwbacks since the 2012 season, they always add a touch more of detail on Thanksgiving Day so they were cool to see.

It appears that the Cowboys are not done mixing it up in the uniform department as it was officially announced on Sunday morning that they will be wearing a red stripe on their helmets on Sunday night against the Indianapolis Colts, the classic bicentennial look for the franchise.

The Cowboys will wear these helmets today vs. the Colts as part of the Salute to Service efforts. pic.twitter.com/UYfDasfsWZ — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) December 4, 2022

The Cowboys are wearing this red stripe to celebrate their salute to service initiative and of course a storied part of their team history. You will recall that the Cowboys did bring the red stripe back for last season’s game against the Denver Broncos, and with how that game went they did not exactly leave a wonderful memory behind.

Hopefully this time leads to different results for the Cowboys as they are strongly favored to win on Sunday night against the Colts.