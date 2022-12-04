 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cowboys will wear red bicentennial stripe on their helmets against the Colts on Sunday

A throwback look on Sunday night for the Dallas Cowboys.

By RJ Ochoa
/ new
Denver Broncos v Dallas Cowboys Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images

It has been a little while since we last saw the Dallas Cowboys with their most recent game taking place on Thanksgiving Day. When we did last see the Cowboys play a football game they defeated the New York Giants and did so while wearing their throwback uniforms and helmets. This was the first time that Dallas donned their iconic throwbacks since the 2012 season, they always add a touch more of detail on Thanksgiving Day so they were cool to see.

It appears that the Cowboys are not done mixing it up in the uniform department as it was officially announced on Sunday morning that they will be wearing a red stripe on their helmets on Sunday night against the Indianapolis Colts, the classic bicentennial look for the franchise.

The Cowboys are wearing this red stripe to celebrate their salute to service initiative and of course a storied part of their team history. You will recall that the Cowboys did bring the red stripe back for last season’s game against the Denver Broncos, and with how that game went they did not exactly leave a wonderful memory behind.

Hopefully this time leads to different results for the Cowboys as they are strongly favored to win on Sunday night against the Colts.

