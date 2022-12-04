When it seemed all but a guarantee that Odell Beckham Jr. was joining the Dallas Cowboys, maybe not fast. It appears that Beckham visiting the Cowboys on Monday isn’t the lock for a signing previously believed.

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan said that in talking to people, he believes Beckham “wants to be a Giant” due to the “lure” of making the New York City area a home for his family and winning in a big market. Raanan added that it is a matter of whether the Giants want to pay Beckham the type of money he desires, and Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports noted that a league executive called the G-Men “the longest of longshots” because of doubts that they will want to make a big financial commitment. The 30-year-old veteran suffered a torn ACL in the Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl win over the Cincinnati Bengals last season, and while it has been a long road back, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported this week that people close to the situation said OBJ has been completely cleared to return. Giants head coach Brian Daboll told reporters that the team had a “good visit” with Beckham this week, but that was only the first of three known stops for the star receiver.

The Cowboys run defense that has made it hard for fans to sleep at night may turn into outright insomnia at the prospect of stopping Jonathan Taylor. However, ditto for Colts quarterback Matt Ryan facing Micah Parsons.

Cowboys’ run defense vs. RB Jonathan Taylor If the Indianapolis Colts end up pulling off an upset this week it will be because of a big day from RB Jonathan Taylor. We all know the Dallas Cowboys have been susceptible to the opposition’s rushing attack at times this season, and you never know when they may allow that to happen again. As of late, they have been much more disciplined in this area, and as a result, become a much more efficient defense because of it. And while Taylor isn’t having the same type of season he did last year, he is still more than capable of taking over a game by himself if the Cowboys aren’t careful. Cowboys’ pass rush vs. Colts’ offensive line Micah Parsons and the rest of the Dallas Cowboys pass rushers are probably licking their chops for this Week 13 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts. This is shaping up to be one of those strength against weakness matchups that sways heavily in the Cowboys favor. Not only is Dallas arguably the best team in the league at applying pressure to the opposing QB, but the Colts are arguably the worst team in the league at protecting their QB. That’s terrible news for the 37-year-old Matt Ryan, but great news for the Cowboys defense. Look for the Cowboys to rack up the QB sacks this week.

Though it may not always seem like it, Dak Prescott has been lights out recently. As they say, the numbers don’t lie.

He has faced above-average pressure (13th pr%), but handled that by getting rid of the ball very quickly (26th ttt) and avoiding sacks (30th sk%). Unlike other QBs, Dak has done that without sacrificing passing depth, averaging the 9th-longest attempted passes in the league (adot). He has been very accurate (4th cpoe), so he converts those long attempts into long completions (5th ay/c), which aids in the 10th-longest YPA in the league. That isn’t due to big YAC either, as his receivers rank 29th in that regard, which is actually about average for such long throws (15th yacoe). He doesn’t scramble much (27th scr%), and he doesn’t abandon many attempts either (29th aa%). This boosts his net yardage efficiency to 5th best (ny/d). The one drawback to his game is that he is prone to turnovers (3rd to%), but he helps offset that with the 4th-highest TD rate and the 10th-best conversion rate (td%, 1st%). That style of play gives him the 7th-highest epa efficiency and the 6th-highest passing success rate in the league. By the way, Cooper Rush was 22nd and 27th in those measures respectively. Now, to be fair, Prescott has faced easy opponent pass defenses so far (31st opd) and, of course, his supporting rushing game has been very been strong (6th aRSR). If you want to adjust his results for that, that’s fair. But don’t be that guy who says Prescott isn’t any good. That just makes you look bad.

Having one of the youngest teams in the league, yet being competitive at the same time, the Dallas Cowboys have asked their young players to grow up fast. Perhaps unnoticed by the fans, Israel Mukuamu hasn’t gone unaccounted for by his head coach.

He’s been a staple for John Fassel this season, participating in between 48% and 83% of the special teams snaps in every game he’s played (all but Week 1). He even represented the special teams unit as one of the Cowboys’ three game captains on Thanksgiving Day versus New York. But he’s carving out a role in Dan Quinn’s unit, too, as his lanky 6-foot-4-inch frame allows him to be an effective cover man against the league’s large tight ends. “Confidence is really what he needed, and he’s done an excellent job,” McCarthy concluded. “There’s some things he was asked to do on special teams that he did not do the first year, and he’s responded. Look at him on punt protection. He’s been a good matchup player for us from a coverage component. I really like the step that he’s taken this year.”

