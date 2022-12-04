The Cowboys are gearing up for their Sunday Night Football matchup against the Colts, who are led by interim head coach Jeff Saturday. Dallas is heavily favored in this one even as they continue to battle an illness spreading through the locker room. That’s made this week’s inactives list something to keep an eye on:

While it doesn’t look like anyone is going to miss this game due to illness, Quinton Bohanna will miss the game with a knee injury. The other four inactive players - Jabril Cox, Will Grier, Nahshon Wright, and Markquese Bell - are all healthy scratches and have been recurring members of the inactive list. Dallas only has five inactive players tonight because they haven’t filled the 53rd roster spot that was created by Tarell Basham’s release.

Cowboys LB Anthony Barr (hamstring) is active tonight vs. Colts after missing past three games. Five players not in uniform: NT Quinton Bohanna (knee), LB Jabril Cox, S Markquese Bell, CB Nahshon Wright and No. 3 QB Will Grier. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) December 4, 2022

A notable absence from this list is linebacker Anthony Barr, who hasn’t played since the Bears game after suffering an injury in that game. Barr is expected to return to the lineup, where he had been a prominent member of this high flying Dallas defense.

On the illness front, both Trevon Diggs and Michael Gallup were limited in practice earlier in the week as they came down with the illness that’s been plaguing the locker room. But with neither player inactive tonight, it seems they’re both good to go.

As for the Colts, they’ll be without two key starters on either side of the ball. Starting right tackle Braden Smith won’t be playing, a big hit to an already struggling offensive line. On the defensive side, slot corner Kenny Moore - third on the team in tackles - will also be out after suffering an injury in last week’s game.