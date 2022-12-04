The Dallas Cowboys just hung a season high 54-points on the Indianapolis Colts, powered by a 33-0 fourth quarter and a turnover-filled second half for the Colts. It was a shaky start for sure, but they focused and played a nearly perfect second half. It’s good to see from them as they are still clinging to hope of a division title and the #1 seed in the NFC.

It’s hardly surprising to say the Cowboys were down three at the start of the second quarter. They have proved to be slow starters at the beginning of games, especially as of late. They were shutout in the first quarter of two of the last three games before tonight. Winning recipe? Not long-term. Along with that, the Colts scored on each of their first two drives. Not ideal against an offense that has struggled all season long.

Although they are the second-most penalized team in the league, averaging over seven penalties per game, they had just three tonight. The only team penalized more on the year? The 3-9 Denver Broncos. Obviously, it also isn’t a winning formula long-term, but tonight was a step in the right direction.

Dak Prescott now has a turnover in consecutive games for the second time this season. Whether it’s the receivers fault for not getting to their spot, a miscommunication by Prescott, or a combination of the two, it needs work. He turned it around the in the second half, though. The slow starts are a problem, but it’s good to see your QB make adjustments.

From @ESPNStatsInfo, Dak Prescott is 12-of-14 with two TDs on throws 10 or fewer yards downfield and 0 for 6 with an interception on throws longer than 10 yards in the first half. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) December 5, 2022

The supporting cast played one of the best games all season. CeeDee Lamb continues to have a career emergence in the back half of year three. He had nearly 100 yards from scrimmage and made some dazzling plays, including a much-needed touchdown.

Michael Gallup got four balls, two of which were in the end zone. As much as Odell Beckham Jr would be a welcomed addition, if Gallup can build off the momentum, he has built the last two games, it would be more of a happy surprise than needed acquisition.

Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard continued to shine as perhaps the best two-heading running monster in the league. Pollard ran the ball 12 times for 91 yards and two scores. Elliott scored once and ran the ball 17 times for 77 yards. Those numbers will keep this offense trending in an upward direction.

As for the defense, oh, the defense. They have proved elite all season, having allowed just 17 points per game prior to tonight. Tonight specifically, they had what was their best game thus far. They filled the stat sheet with three sacks and three interceptions. It’s hard not to single out both DaRon Bland and Damone Clark. Bland had two interceptions and played really well. Clark has been playing really well with Anthony Barr out the past few weeks and repeated that tonight with timely tackles and also causing a fumble.

The Cowboys now sit at 9-3, their best start since 2016. They now have three games in a row for the first time since the beginning of October.