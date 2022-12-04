The Dallas Cowboys came out of Sunday night with a big win over the Indianapolis Colts by a score of 54-19. 33 of those points came in the fourth quarter after the defense got four turnovers in the period. The Cowboys elite defense lived up to its reputation, especially in the second half. But, it wasn’t all pleasant on that side of the ball.

Anthony Brown had to leave the game with an injury and was replaced by Kelvin Joseph. It looks like Joseph will spend a lot more time replacing Brown based on the report Jerry Jones gave after the game.

Cowboys CB Anthony Brown tore his Achilles, Jerry Jones says. Jerry expects him to be done for the year though final medical eval isn’t done. AB a well-respected vet on this D.



“I’m sick for him, sick for us.” — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) December 5, 2022

If Brown tore his Achilles as Jerry has said, then he should be done for the year. The Cowboys haven’t released a final medical evaluation on this, so we can’t officially say Brown is done for the year, but if the Achilles diagnosis is correct, that would be the case.

The Cowboys have already lost Jourdan Lewis for the year, but his replacement, rookie DaRon Bland, has done a fine job, including picking off two passes in the Colts game. Joseph has had a tough time since the Cowboys selected him in last year’s draft, but he is going to have to grow into the job quickly if the Cowboys defense is going to stay at the elite level.