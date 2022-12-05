It was an odd one, but the 54-19 victory over the Indianapolis Colts was one of the more interesting ones for the Dallas Cowboys this season. From start to finish, it was a roller coaster ride packed full with plenty of good and bad, and everything in between.

Today, we’re going to take a look at the good, the bad, and the ugly from this Week 13 matchup and identify/discuss one thing for each category.

THE GOOD - Malik Hooker & DaRon Bland

Shout out to CeeDee Lamb who had another big night, and Michael Gallup and Tony Pollard who both found the end zone twice against Indianapolis Colts, but the difference makers in this Week 13 matchup for the Dallas Cowboys were Malik Hooker and DaRon Bland. These two pretty much turned the tide in Dallas’ favor by creating two turnovers each Sunday night. Hooker got it started with the first interception off a tipped pass and later also recovered a fumble that he returned for a touchdown. Not to be outdone, Bland doubled up on two interceptions. These four turnovers allowed the Cowboys to pull away and put another “W” in the win column.

THE BAD - Anthony Brown’s injury

First Jourdan Lewis, now Anthony Brown. Although nothing has been confirmed as of yet, the Dallas Cowboys fear No. 3 has suffered a season-ending Achilles injury. This would be the second season-ending injury the Cowboys secondary will have to overcome, and quite possibly the most difficult. As things stand right now, it looks as if Kelvin Joseph will get the first shot at starting opposite Trevon Diggs the remainder of the season, however, the Cowboys will no doubt do their due diligence to see if there is any outside help who can come in and hopefully stabilize the position moving forward.

THE UGLY - The Week 13 victory

A win is a win, even when it’s an ugly one like this Week 13 victory over the Indianapolis Colts. For whatever reason, the Dallas Cowboys made this a much closer game than it needed to be. It wasn’t until the fourth quarter when they started to pull away thanks to some favorable turnovers by the defense. Until then, this game was still very much neck and neck. Maybe playing the Cowboys brought the best out in the Colts, or maybe Dallas simply played down to their competition, perhaps a bit of both. In the end though, they found a way to do what needed to be done and ultimately found a way to win.