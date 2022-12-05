The Cowboys made it close for a while, but closed it out in style.

The Colts held on as long as they could, but the dyke finally broke, and when it did, it was a flood of points. The Colts trailed 21-19 heading into the fourth quarter. They lost 54-19 as the Cowboys scored the fifth-most points in team history with a barrage of points in the final period. Dallas improved to 9-3, while Indianapolis fell to 4-8-1. The Colts had four turnovers in the fourth quarter and five for the game. The Cowboys scored 33 points in the fourth quarter, including a 38-yard scoop-and-score by ex-Colts safety Malik Hooker. (Hooker also had a first half interception.) It was all fun and games for the Cowboys in the final stanza. Their final three offensive scoring drives covered 53, 72 and 29 yards following two interceptions by DaRon Bland and a fumble recovery by Sam Williams.

Lamb got the Cowboys scoring underway with a remarkable touchdown catch.

CeeDee Lamb thought he had a toe-tapping touchdown last week against the New York Giants, only to see the official’s call stand after a Dallas Cowboys’ challenge. On the Cowboys’ second drive against the Indianapolis Colts, Lamb was not denied this time on a 20-yard catch from Dak Prescott. Short of the first down, Lamb rolled over the top of Colts safety Rodney McLeod, put his left hand on the ground to keep his knees off the turf and sprinted to the end zone, beating Isaiah Rodgers to the edge for the Cowboys’ first score. At least two Colts defenders slowed down on the play after they thought Lamb was down, but the receiver wisely kept going without a whistle blowing.

Malik Hooker had a huge night against his former team.

First Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan’s pass was tipped and then it was airborne and then a diving Malik Hooker intercepted it, returning possession to the Dallas Cowboys for the final minute of the first half. Five plays later, with 13 seconds on the clock, Dak Prescott scrambled to his right, throwing on the run into the waiting hands of receiver Michael Gallup, who took it the rest of the way into the end zone. [...] The Colts had allowed 20.3 per game entering the night. They entered the fourth quarter allowing 21. Then the Cowboys exploded and the Colts imploded. Hooker’s interception wasn’t the end of it, but it unquestionably swung the momentum. In the second half, Hooker — who played four seasons in Indianapolis after the Colts drafted him 14th overall in 2014 — recovered a fumble and returned it to add his first career touchdown. The Cowboys overwhelmed the Colts as the second half elapsed, their array of weapons becoming a pick-your-poison attack while their opportunistic defense rebounded from an early embarrassment at Ryan’s hands.

Some of the less-noticed plays that turned out to be big in the game.

Cowboys hold on 2-point conversion – Momentum can be a tricky thing. The Colts had just scored and were going for two to tie the game at 21. But rookie cornerback DaRon Bland was able to break up the pass at the goal line, keeping the Cowboys in the lead, 21-19. From there, it seemed as if the Cowboys woke up and eventually steamrolled the Colts the rest of the way. (Bonus) Double whammy for the Colts – A weird sequence took place that turned out badly for the Colts, who nearly picked off Prescott late in the third quarter with Dallas driving and leading, 21-19. But the referees not only ruled that the potential interception hit the turf incomplete, but they then called the Colts for an illegal hit after the play – a play that should’ve been ruled dead because of the incomplete pass. So the Colts not only didn’t get the ball, and chose not to challenge, but the Cowboys kept the ball and eventually scored in the fourth quarter on a touchdown pass to Gallup.

The reason Tony Pollard got the start instead of Ezekiel Elliott.

Running back Ezekiel Elliott did not receive the start in the backfield alongside quarterback Dak Prescott. It was the first time in his career that Elliott did not start the game when healthy. Instead, the Cowboys opted to give Tony Pollard the “start.” And why? Team owner Jerry Jones revealed post-game that Elliott came off the bench due to a disciplinary issue. ... and then mentioned something about being late to a meeting ... or something. Elliott himself declined to address what is apparently a minor issue while Dak Prescott - good teammate that he is - pretended that Zeke sort of volunteered to give up the job to Pollard. But in reality it was not ceremonial. Nor was it a “demotion,’’ Jones said. Nor is it permanent ... probably.

The Cowboys are going to get Tyron Smith back soon

Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith walked out of the locker room after Sunday’s game with a smile on his face. Smith didn’t play against the Colts and hasn’t played all season. But he will return soon. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones confirmed the team will open Smith’s 21-day window this week, with the eight-time Pro Bowler’s return to practice. Jones would not rule out Smith returning to game action next week against the Texans. “He had a good week this week,” Jones said. “I can’t think of any single thing that could help a football team more than to have Tyron Smith come in healthy at left tackle. I really can’t. So right there is the biggest lift that you could draw up for the Dallas Cowboys without exception. We’ve got that. We’re in relatively great shape at 9-3, and we’ve got a potentially healthy Tyron Smith. That will add to the entire group of offensive linemen and give us not only flex but give us strength down through there.”

