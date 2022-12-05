The Dallas Cowboys started their tour of the AFC South this past Sunday with a game against the Indianapolis Colts. That game was close for a while with the Cowboys only leading 21-19 heading into the fourth quarter. Then the explosion happened as the Cowboys scored 33 points in the quarter thanks to four Colts’ turnovers. That allowed Dallas to walk away with a 54-19 win.

They continue their AFC South tour this week with a game against their in-state rivals, the Houston Texans. The Texans have the worst record in the NFL (1-10-1) and were beaten 27-14 on Sunday by the Cleveland Browns. So you might expect the spread for the game would be quite large, and it is. DraftKings Sportsbook lists the Cowboys as 16.5-point favorites this morning. That’s the kind of spread you usually see in the college ranks, not the pros.

This isn’t really too surprising considering the Texans play so far this year. The Cowboys were 10 to 11 point favorites at times last week against the Colts and had no trouble covering that spread. Hopefully they will have the same results this week