Week 13 comes to a close tonight in the NFL with an NFC South clash on Monday Night Football. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 3-point favorites over the New Orleans Saints according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

This is an open thread for game chat.

Some of the BTB staff have been picking games using Tallysight. We got your MNF picks below along with brief explanations.

Dave Halprin - Honestly, neither of these teams look very good at the moment. But the Bucs are at home, and you can trust Tom Brady more than anyone the Saints can roll out, so take the home team to cover.

RJ Ochoa - This game is pretty gross. It is very difficult to believe in anything involved in it other than that Tom Brady is one of the two quarterbacks. In the end that probably wins out, but it will be ugly in the process. Give me the Bucs I guess!

Brian Martin - This is a game that could probably go either way. Neither the New Orleans Saints or the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are playing particularly well, but someone has to win, that is, unless it ends in a tie. In the unlikely event this MNF matchup ends in a tie, I guess I’ll go with the Buccaneers this week.

Matt Holleran - Division matchups at this time of the year are usually competitive, so I think this will be a close game. The O/U for this game is 41, so it likely will be a low-scoring, ugly game. In the end I think Brady and the Bucs will make one big play that will win then the game. I’ll go with Tampa.

David Howman - The Buccaneers have been downright bad this year, but so have the Saints. However, New Orleans had had explosive moments on offense far more often than Tampa this year, and that Saints defense is no joke. I’ll probably regret betting against Brady in December but I’m taking the Saints in this one.

Tom Ryle - You know MNF is unlucky when they have a game in December versus two teams in the only division in the league that has not one above .500. Of course, you can look at the flip side and consider that the Saints are just a game behind the Bucs for the division crown and look forward to an entertaining game. Or you could accept reality as it is and expect a bad game overall with Tampa Bay getting a narrow win.