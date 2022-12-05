The Dallas Cowboys played on Sunday night but a select few of them were hard at work just 24 hours later. What are we talking about exactly? As has been well-chronicled the Cowboys began their recruitment of Odell Beckham Jr. on Monday what with him officially visiting The Star. It had been reported that this visit would extend into Tuesday and that Beckham would be attending Monday night’s Dallas Mavericks game with some players.

Odell Beckham Jr arrived at Mavs-Suns with Trevon Diggs and Micah Parsons. pic.twitter.com/sXvFeVeWcP — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) December 6, 2022

Got a few friends sitting courtside #MFFL pic.twitter.com/gBRV2YdDt3 — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) December 6, 2022

“OBJ! OBJ!” fans chanted as OBJ was shown on the JumboTron. pic.twitter.com/29yWsnYRHg — Brad Townsend (@townbrad) December 6, 2022

As you can see the Cowboys are doing this The Cowboys Way™️ which is really just a ton of fun to see. This Odell Beckham storyline has gone on for a while now, so at the very least it is cool to see some tangible parts of the process unfolding.

For what it’s worth, Beckham did not speak a ton about contract negotiations or anything of the like, but he did say that signing with the Cowboys is “a good possibility” which is encouraging.

I asked Odell Beckham Jr. what the Cowboys’ chances are of signing him.



“It’s a good possibility,” he said with a million dollar smile. https://t.co/zNlksohAo3 — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) December 6, 2022

Fun.