Cowboys question of the week: Does the Cowboys offense need Odell Beckham Jr?

The Dallas Cowboys just hung a 54-piece on the Indianapolis Colts due in large part to a 33-point fourth quarter. The defense got turnovers at will in the second half and the offense was able to capitalize. CeeDee Lamb continued his late-season push, proving he is a true number one. Michael Gallup doubled his season touchdown total in the win and Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard continue to be the “thunder and lightning” that running back coach Skip Peete alluded to earlier this year. All things considered, and with his free agent decision looming, does the Cowboys offense truly need Odell Beckham Jr.?

There’s a difference between wants and needs when it comes to the National Football League. Odell Beckham Jr., in this specific case, would be a want. When assessing this team, CeeDee Lamb has caught either a touchdown or gone for over 100 yards in four of the last five games. He has finally emerged as the receiver all of us hoped he would be. Gallup had his best game of the season on Thanksgiving against the Giants and he parlayed that momentum into a two-touchdown outing against the Colts. When you throw in the passes to the tight ends and running backs, are there even enough touches for Beckham Jr?

In each game the Cowboys have won, Prescott hasn’t thrown over 30 passes. The running attack has once again been granted the centerpiece label of this offense. Whether that bodes well for an addition of another receiver remains a question mark, but there is hardly a case to make that Beckham Jr. would make this offense worse.

Offensive facelifts, or facelifts of any kind, are not only welcomed, but encouraged. At least that is the sentiment that is shared most of the time. Jerry Jones wants that facelift, and he wants it bad.

“I normally would say that anytime you can create an affirmative commitment, a belief, I think that’s good stuff, yes,” owner and general manager Jerry Jones said. “In a business that has a lot of psychology to it, I think that’s the case. I don’t think it’s necessary for us to have success with this team and in the playoffs, but it would be a positive. I want this to work. I want it to work. But that means I’m going to be trying to make it work. So I’m going to be looking for reasons to do, not reasons not to do.”

Usually in the media, Jones doesn’t usually give straight answers. Pertaining to Odell Beckham Jr, he has given exactly that. If he wants this to happen, there is a good chance it does. Whether it’s in the best interest in the emergence of CeeDee Lamb, the momentum of Michael Gallup, or just the overall offense, he very well may have a star on the side of his helmet. And if he is, he’ll be welcomed with open arms by Dallas in an NFC that could very well be in reach.