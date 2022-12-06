Keep track of everything related to Cowboys vs. Texans in NFL Week 14 as Dallas hosts Houston on Sunday afternoon.

The Dallas Cowboys have won three games in a row, the latest of which featured a dominating fourth quarter to help push things over the edge against the Indianapolis Colts. All told the Cowboys are doing just about everything well these days and certainly want to keep momentum up.

In order for them to do so, the Cowboys will have to beat their in-state rivals in the Houston Texans. It has been a long season for Houston as they bring a 1-10-1 record to AT&T Stadium on Sunday afternoon. In fact, last week the Texans became the first team to be mathematically eliminated from playoff contention this season.

While the Cowboys and Texans are accustomed to their preseason matches against one another, they play in the regular season normally only once every four years. The Texans won for only the second time against the Cowboys back in 2018 and have never won when visiting Dallas.

Hopefully Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup, Ezekiel Elliott, and Tony Pollard continue to find form offensively for the Cowboys. Meanwhile Micah Parsons will look to get back in the sack department after being denied last week while players like DeMarcus Lawrence, Dorance Armstrong, Sam Williams, Trevon Diggs, Donovan Wilson, and plenty more continue to shine.

Should the Cowboys win, it will be their 10th victory this season which would give them consecutive seasons of double-digit wins for the first time since 1995-1996.

Here's our stream for everything you need to know about it all.

