2021 Record: 4-13

Last Meeting: 10/07/2018 19-16 Houston Texans OT win. (Dallas Cowboys lead all time series 3-2)

Head Coach: Lovie Smith 90-97-1 as a head coach

Key Additions: QB Kyle Allen, CB Desmond King, TE Pharaoh Brown

Key Departures: QB Deshaun Watson, RB David Johnson, S Justin Reid

2021 Overview

The 2021 Houston Texans simply were not a good football team. Finishing 4-13 and with a bunch of turmoil surrounding the year, the organization was clearly looking to turn the page and start new in 2022. While the controversy and issues are not hanging over the team’s head this year, much of the poor play on the field has stayed the same. As we approach Christmas time here in 2022, the Texans are well positioned to have the first pick in this years NFL draft. With many more questions than answers, it looks to be some more bumpy roads ahead for this Houston Texans franchise.

Player to watch… Dameon Pierce

Dameon Pierce has been one of the very few bright spots on this Houston Texans team. The young running back from Florida has come in and given the Texans a quality ground game to work with and build on for the future. So far this season, Pierce has accumulated 861 rushing yards on 198 rushes with three touchdowns.

Just because the Cowboys have won games doesn’t mean teams stop knowing how to attack this defensive unit. The word is still that you can run the ball on the Cowboys, and for the Texans to have any chance Sunday, Dameon Pierce will need to get the ball early and often. Look for the Cowboys to lock in on Pierce and force Kyle Allen to try and beat them with his arm and if successful it could be a long day for team from Houston.

Don’t forget about… Derek Stingley Jr.

Derek Stingley Jr was the first cornerback taken in this year’s NFL draft and has all the skill and ability to back up the selection. Things haven’t been perfect for this Texans team, but what they have done right is taken a few guys in this year’s draft to give them something to build off of moving forward. Stingley is one of those cornerstone pieces and he is someone that will have an interesting impact on this Sundays game.

Stingley certainly has had his struggles in his rookie year as he has given up 33 receptions on 49 targets which is 38th in the NFL according to Pro Football Focus. Stingley has 34 tackles and one interception to his name so far and will be tasked with trying to stop CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup on Sunday. The matchup will be a good barometer for the young cornerback from LSU and is certainly something worth watching as the Cowboys will not shy away from the matchup.