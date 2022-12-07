We all love the Dallas Cowboys which means we want to see the team have as much success as they possibly can. This means that we want to see them win games, break records, and accomplish things personally. Ideally all of those things would happen in harmony.

Additionally, we want to see players on the Cowboys contribute in the community and serve as the best ambassadors that they possibly can for the organization. We are all fans of these players for what they can do on the football field but what they do off of it matters significantly as well. The NFL honors off-the-field accomplishments every year with the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award. It is the highest achievement that an NFL player can earn in terms of what they are doing when not in uniform.

On Tuesday afternoon the league announced each team’s nominee for the prestigious award and Dak Prescott is representing the Dallas Cowboys.

The Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by @Nationwide honors players making an impact both on-the-field and in their communities. #ItTakesAllOfUs to make a difference.



See all 32 nominees here: https://t.co/D8sTbEfNsc #WPMOY pic.twitter.com/KuvbOEOHvT — NFL (@NFL) December 6, 2022

Prescott was the Cowboys nominee for the award last year and obviously did not win it. Only three players in franchise history have won it since it began in 1970 - Roger Staubach, Troy Aikman, and Jason Witten.

Obviously Witten is the most recent Cowboys player to win the award and he did so in 2012 which was a decade ago. While the gap between players for the same team winning the award does not matter, it certainly does seem to matter that Dak is nominated for yet another time. He has worked relentlessly on different endeavors to help improve his community since joining the Cowboys in 2016, something we have spoken about before here at BTB.

Congratulations to Dak Prescott! Best of luck this year.