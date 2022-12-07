The inevitable signing of Odell Beckham Jr. is turning out to be not so inevitable.

The Dallas Cowboys have concerns after Odell Beckham Jr.’s physical that his recovery from a torn left ACL in the Super Bowl has not progressed enough to ensure he would play before mid-January, a source tells ESPN’s Ed Werder. There is a possibility that signing Beckham, who is closing out his two-day visit with the Cowboys on Tuesday, would have no benefit until the 2023 season, the source added. Beckham underwent a physical on Monday, met with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and his family, and spent the night with Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs at the Dallas Mavericks’ game against the Phoenix Suns. Asked at halftime what the Cowboys’ chances of signing him were, Beckham told ESPN’s Tim MacMahon with a big smile, “It’s a good possibility.” Jones remained noncommittal during an appearance on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas on Tuesday, but did say that Beckham playing this season is “paramount” to a deal possibly getting done without ruling it out altogether. “It’s a lot different if you play one play or if you played or are available for a week and that week be the Super Bowl week, than if he’s available the next week,” said Jones. “And so everything in between. I would say that’s a point of discussion — a player’s own belief of where he is in becoming ready to play is real big.”

Jerry Jones has some hesitation about the OBJ situation.

“I’m not confident at all,” Jones said. “So, that’s the issue. Now, we all realize that issue of health, that issue of availability is here every time. Just this one is very obvious and very pointed toward his injury that occurred last year in the Super Bowl. We got a good bead on that. We got a great read on his career. It’s not like a draft pick coming at you. You got a lot of history here and you can take a good look at, not only the obvious and that’s his performance, but also any issues regarding health.” More confident than he would be about a draft pick, less confident than he was about Michael Gallup, not a girl, not yet a woman. Maybe Jones just realizes that something really special is going on in the Cowboys’ locker room, and he doesn’t want to take a chance at disrupting it? First time for everything. Or maybe this whole thing goes deeper. According to Ed Werder, Dallas is concerned that Beckham’s injury hasn’t progressed in healing, making him a potential non-factor until next season.

Dak Prescott continues to do good, on and off the field.

The Dallas Cowboys announced today Dak Prescott as their nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, presented by Nationwide. One of the league’s most prestigious honors, this award recognizes an NFL player for outstanding community service activities off the field, as well as excellence on the field. Each of the league’s 32 nominees were announced on Tuesday. The unprecedented challenges of the past few years spurred Prescott to broaden the mission of the community work done through his Faith Fight Finish (FFF) Foundation. FFF now focuses on 4 main initiatives: colon cancer research, mental health and suicide prevention, bridging the gap between law enforcement the communities they serve, and offering assistance to those facing life-challenging hardships. “I would like to thank the Dallas Cowboys for naming me their 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee,” said Prescott. “It is a privilege for me to use this platform to influence causes that are important to me, my family and the community. If my voice can champion those who feel marginalized, need assistance, encouragement or support in an effort to make change, then I feel an obligation to speak up.”

The Cowboys offensive line will be getting a major facelift towards the end of the season.

In taking the podium on Monday afternoon, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy made it crystal clear and said that the team will in fact be opening Smith’s 21-day practice window and will be doing so on Wednesday. This is huge news for the Cowboys who are 9-3 without Smith playing a single snap so far this season. Of course, rookie Tyler Smith has filled in admirably for the legendary Tyron, but there is no question that the latter is more suited to man the position, especially when this team reaches the playoffs. What is more is that Tyron’s return not only gives the Cowboys a better option at left tackle, but at left guard as well with Tyler being able to kick inside where the team envisioned playing him this season. It is the ultimate two birds with one stone sort of proposition.

The Cowboys will have some decisions to make about running backs in the offseason.

Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson is still publicly undecided on what his football future holds for next season. But you don’t have to travel far from Austin to see where his decision might be leaning. Robinson was seen at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Sunday to take in the sights and sounds of the Dallas Cowboys vs. the Indianapolis Colts. A star-studded player like Robinson was hard to miss, as his presence at the game quickly became a hot topic on social media as the Cowboys decimated the Colts 54-19. Robinson, who is projected to be the first running back off the board in the 2023 draft should he elect to forgo his senior year of eligibility at Texas, was seen with Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, who was the first ball-carrier off the board when Dallas selected him at No. 4 overall in the 2016 draft

