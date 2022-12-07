The Cowboys look to continue their winning ways this week at home versus the Houston Texans and have major news to start the week. On Wednesday, All-Pro offensive lineman Tyron Smith began his 21-day window to return to the active roster by participating in practice. Smith suffered a hamstring injury over the summer but has recovered and it appears to be on the right track to play this season.

Cowboys LT Tyron Smith is back on field. Not only his first practice since Aug. 24 hamstring tendon injury but first with LT Jason Peters as teammate. They chatted at length. Seventeen combined Pro Bowls between the two likely future Pro Football Hall of Famers. pic.twitter.com/GBzEgRTxXb — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) December 7, 2022

After missing last week’s game versus the Colts, defensive tackle Quinton Bohanna returned to practice in a limited capacity. Kelvin Joseph, who was pressed into action after Anthony Brown was injured, was not at practice due to an illness. Joseph is being counted on to replace Brown so his status is key this week. Sam Williams also missed practice with an illness. Johnathan Hankins was excused from practice for personal matters. Jayron Kearse and DeMarcus Lawrence were limited in practice with foot injuries.

The Cowboys may also be getting receiver James Washington back soon.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy on WR James Washington, who returned to practice last week from an Aug. 1 foot fracture: “I think clearly he is physically ready. …We’ll give James a lot more today.” pic.twitter.com/Crka3GENfR — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) December 7, 2022

Meanwhile the Texans were without several core players at practice on Wednesday, including their top two wideouts. Veteran receiver Brandin Cooks did not practice due to a calf injury and Nico Collins was also sidelined with a foot injury. On the defensive side, Jerry Hughes, Mario Addison, and Derek Stingley Jr. were all absent from practice.