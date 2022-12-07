 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dallas Cowboys vs. Houston Texans: Davis Mills will start at quarterback for the Texans on Sunday

Houston is making a quarterback change ahead of Sunday’s game.

By RJ Ochoa
NFL: Houston Texans at Miami Dolphins Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys are overwhelming favorites against the Houston Texans this week, although initial opening odds were set when Kyle Allen was their most recent starting quarterback.

With today being Wednesday and official preparations for Sunday starting to be made there is some news on that front. Wednesday morning saw Texans head coach Lovie Smith announce that Davis Mills will return to the starting role on Sunday against the Cowboys.

Mills last started for the Texans in Week 11 when they lost to the Washington Commanders but Houston has been working with Kyle Allen over their last two games (also both losses). This is Davis’ second season in the NFL and while he has started 21 games for the Texans over that stretch of time he has only authored three wins although they did tie the Indianapolis Colts in the season opener.

Truth be told the Cowboys will likely remain massive favorites against their in-state friends regardless of the quarterback change. The Texans have had a rough go this season but do seem to think that two weeks off may have helped Mills just a bit.

We will see you on Sunday, Davis Mills.

