Dallas’ secondary is about to face a big test down the stretch.

“It’s a ton of stress,” McCarthy said of losing Brown and Lewis. “Not only two starters, but you talk about veteran core players that carry a lot of weight in the locker room too.” Alongside star corner Trevon Diggs, Brown and Lewis had been two of Dallas’ best defensive backs in an elite secondary that has surrendered the second-fewest passing yards per game (179.5) this season. But while McCarthy admitted it’s a difficult situation to navigate, the emergence of young talent on the defense is one that has provided him with hope as the team heads into the final stretch of the season. “I think the one thing that’s hopeful and encouraging is that our younger players have played so much throughout the season,” McCarthy said. “So I think if there was a point in the season that we have a position for our young players to be ready is definitely now.”

With all this Odell Beckham Jr. talk, let’s not forgot how good CeeDee Lamb is.

Those aren’t the kinds of statistics that would normally grab attention and make headlines for a wide receiver. In the box score from Sunday night’s matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and the Indianapolis Colts, however, those are the numbers listed for the Cowboys’ WR1. Even still, fans, pundits, and analysts can’t seem to stop talking about the performance of CeeDee Lamb. Reaching New Levels CeeDee Lamb has been progressing noticeably week over week, but something happened when he scored the Cowboys’ first touchdown of the game Sunday night. The Colts had already taken the lead with a field goal, and the Cowboys had yet to score. On 3rd & 9, Lamb caught a pass from Dak Prescott and got wrapped up by a defender well short of the line of gain. They both fell toward the ground. Then, in a stunning display of awareness and dexterity, Lamb hopped up and ran into the end zone. Knowing that he was not actually down by rule, he completed the play, gave the Cowboys the lead, and initiated a shift in mood and momentum that would ultimately lead to a historical win by the Dallas Cowboys.

Speaking of OBJ, imagine adding him in with CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup. That would be quite the trio.

Free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. indicated to Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons he needs another five weeks to recover from his torn ACL. Parsons made the revelation Wednesday when speaking to reporters about Beckham’s visit. “Obviously he knows we want him, but really just wanted to make him feel at home,” he said. “There’s only so much you can say… This ain’t college, like you’re saying you’re gonna get the best education. I’m pretty sure he knows what we got here.” Beckham underwent surgery in February shortly after the Los Angeles Rams’ 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.

Dalton Schultz’s days in Dallas could be numbered given the play of Hendershot and Ferguson.

The Dallas Cowboys may have put themselves in a bit of a precarious situation at the tight end position moving forward. That isn’t necessarily a bad thing, either, as each option may be just as successful as any of the others. The situation they are in has led to legitimate questions about whether rookie tight ends Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot have knocked Dalton Schultz out of the Cowboys’ plans after this season when his franchise tag is up. There is a case to be made on either side of it, and let’s look into why both make sense. The case for Cowboys to go with Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot That leads into the case of how Hendershot and Ferguson may be carving themselves a bigger piece of the offensive pie that doesn’t include Schultz moving forward. They are rookies on team-friendly deals that can help the Cowboys build the roster elsewhere. Hendershot is on a three-year contract worth $2.575 million, averaging just over $850,000 per year. Ferguson is on a four-year contract worth $4.36 million, averaging out to roughly $1.09 million per year. Combined, the two are just under a cap hit of $2 million.

Regardless of record, the Cowboys shouldn’t be looking past the Texans.

For as fun and exhilarating as the Cowboys’ thorough thumping of the Colts was on Sunday night, they do have bigger goals in mind. In turn, the Cowboys will turn the page to another AFC South opponent and their in-state neighbor down south in the struggling Houston Texans. The 2022 season has been anything but kind to the Texans, who have lost seven straight games. After closing the tumultuous chapter of the Deshaun Watson era this offseason, all signs indicated that Houston would begin their full-blown rebuild. And as fate would have it, the Texans will enter Sunday off their latest loss… to Deshaun Watson and the Browns in his return from an 11-game suspension. Let’s get to the five storylines for both the Texans and Cowboys in Week 14. Cowboys: - In football news, the Cowboys lost yet another cornerback in Sunday’s win against the Colts, this time losing Anthony Brown with a ruptured Achilles. Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn said Kelvin Joseph will get the first chance to fill the void due to his experience over rookie standout DaRon Bland and second-year man Nahshon Wright. Bland, filling in for Jourdan Lewis at the nickel spot, could be an option to slide outside as well. The Cowboys also have Kendall Sheffield on the practice squad.

