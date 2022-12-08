We’ve made it all the way to Week 14 in the 2022 NFL season. Thursday Night Football features the Los Angeles Rams hosing the Las Vegas Rams. DraftKings Sportsbook has the Raiders are 7-point favorites over the defending Super Bowl Champions whose season has collapsed.

This is an open thread for game chat.

Some of the BTB staff have been picking games this year using Tallysight. Check out our picks for tonight and the reasons why.

Dave Halprin - I mean, the Rams just picked up Baker Mayfield on waivers. That’s how bad things are going over there. The Raiders are starting to look better and should win and also cover.

RJ Ochoa - This game is the perfect opportunity to do something else. Almost anything else. The Rams are so bad, although the Raiders have been a bit fun as of late. Give me Las Vegas and give me them with all of the confidence in the world.

Matt Holleran - The Raiders still have a very slim chance at making the postseason while the Rams do not. Los Angeles might be starting Baker Mayfield in this game, which likely will not go well. The Raiders aren’t great, but they are better than this version of the Rams. Give me Las Vegas.

Tom Ryle - Are the Rams suffering the worst Super Bowl hangover ever? It is hard to believe they are defending champions, and now that Matt Stafford is out, it is just worse for them. The Raiders can at least be competitive and have a lot more to play for, so Viva Las Vegas.

David Howman - This game has a real opportunity to be the worst of the year, and neither team is really trending upward right now. But the Raiders aren’t dealing with as many key injuries so I’ll go with them in what’s basically a coin flip for me.

Brian Martin - Blame it on all of the injuries to key players or the Super Bowl hangover, the fact of the matter is the Los Angeles Rams are one of the worst teams in the league this year. The Raiders aren’t much better off, but they are playing better football as of late and that could be the difference in this TNF matchup. Give me the Raiders in a close one.