Checking in on Gold Jacket Witt.

The Dallas Cowboys are fortunate to have had some pretty incredible players throughout the course of their history. There is an argument to be made that Dallas has the most storied history book of any NFL team.

We will save that discussion for another day though, and focus on one player who wrote an incredible chapter in the silver and blue archives. It has been three years since Jason Witten last played for the Cowboys and it is honestly a bit shocking to realize that it has been that long.

Many will of course remember how Witten spent the season prior to his last in Dallas as the color analyst for Monday Night Football, and that he followed up his Cowboys career with a one-year stint with the Las Vegas Raiders. While he played professional football for 17 years, Witten is now out of the NFL but hardly far away from the game.

These days Witten is coaching the Liberty Christian Warriors (Argyle, TX) and doing so well at it that on Tuesday he was named the TAPPS Coach of the Year. He clearly has a full plate right now but that isn’t stopping him from partnering up with USAA in advance of this week’s Army-Navy game which we were able to speak to him about on Thursday morning.

Over about 13 minutes we talked all sorts of things with Jason Witten. We covered part of his career with the Dallas Cowboys, how he feels about this year’s NFC East race, the power that football can have in people’s lives, and exactly what football means in his life now that he is on the coaching side of things. You can listen to the interview right above by way of the Blogging The Boys podcast network. Make sure to subscribe to our network so you don’t miss any of our shows, Apple devices can subscribe here and Spotify users can subscribe here.

As noted, Witten joined us in advance of this week’s Army-Navy game where he will be presenting a vehicle to a Navy veteran. Former Philadelphia Eagles safety Brian Dawkins is presenting one to an Army veteran, it is all a part of USAA’s program “Recycled Rides” where they have been donating 100 vehicles throughout the year to military members in need. The two are obviously teaming up for this good cause and having fun what with the rivalry of the teams that they spent so much time in the NFL with.

We were very fortunate to have some time with Witten and it is very obvious that he is still just as obsessed with football as he was when he was running around through the New York Giants defense. We are thankful to both him and to USAA for the time.