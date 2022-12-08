 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cowboys vs. Texans injury report (Thursday): Kelvin Joseph back in practice, DeMarcus Lawrence limited

The latest Cowboys’ injury news.

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

As the acquisition of Odell Beckham Jr. is on hold for now, focus shifts back to the Cowboys’ current receivers, mainly James Washington, who has been in practice for a week now during his 21-day return window. Dallas has around 14 days left to sign Washington or place him on IR, who was present at practice on Wednesday, but it’s a guessing game as to when he’ll actually be available to give the offense an extra boost.

In a positive spin, it may not be such a bad thing that the Cowboys’ biggest roster worry is Washington, with the team boasting a generously healthy roster entering the final stretch of the season.

Defensive tackle Quinton Bohanna and defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence continue to be the worry wart in Dallas’ foot as they they battle through knee and foot injuries, both limited in practice again on Thursday.

The illness bug has backed off the Cowboys with only two players still dealing with it, Sam Williams and cornerback Kelvin Joseph, with both players making their way back to practice on Thursday. The rookie Williams saw significant snaps against the Indianapolis Colts, while Kelvin Joseph is assumed to be starting on Sunday in place of the recently injured Anthony Brown.

Safety Jayron Kearse maintains a limited practice status with a shoulder injury.

Johnathan Hankins made his way back to practice on Thursday after dealing with a personal issue.

