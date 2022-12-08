As the acquisition of Odell Beckham Jr. is on hold for now, focus shifts back to the Cowboys’ current receivers, mainly James Washington, who has been in practice for a week now during his 21-day return window. Dallas has around 14 days left to sign Washington or place him on IR, who was present at practice on Wednesday, but it’s a guessing game as to when he’ll actually be available to give the offense an extra boost.

With the wait on whether the Cowboys sign Odell Beckham Jr. or not, James Washington is close to making his debut: “To see him out here again, running around in practice, very explosive,” CeeDee Lamb said. “He’s your deep threat guy. So just be careful. That’s all I got to say.” — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) December 8, 2022

In a positive spin, it may not be such a bad thing that the Cowboys’ biggest roster worry is Washington, with the team boasting a generously healthy roster entering the final stretch of the season.

Defensive tackle Quinton Bohanna and defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence continue to be the worry wart in Dallas’ foot as they they battle through knee and foot injuries, both limited in practice again on Thursday.

The illness bug has backed off the Cowboys with only two players still dealing with it, Sam Williams and cornerback Kelvin Joseph, with both players making their way back to practice on Thursday. The rookie Williams saw significant snaps against the Indianapolis Colts, while Kelvin Joseph is assumed to be starting on Sunday in place of the recently injured Anthony Brown.

CB Kelvin Joseph, DE Sam Williams and DT Johnathan Hankins were at the open portion of practice to the media after missing Wednesday's session. Only person missing: Anthony Brown, who suffered an Achilles injury and has yet to be placed on IR — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) December 8, 2022

Looks like Anthony Brown is in good spirits after his Achilles surgery



From his IG story (asb_ix) pic.twitter.com/hbVjLlrWVg — Hailey Sutton (@_HaileySutton) December 6, 2022

Safety Jayron Kearse maintains a limited practice status with a shoulder injury.

Johnathan Hankins made his way back to practice on Thursday after dealing with a personal issue.