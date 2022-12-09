Kelvin Joseph has a chance to prove himself and the Cowboys right.

The Dallas Cowboys kept troubled cornerback Kelvin Joseph last spring when they could have released him. Now, the Cowboys need Joseph. With Anthony Brown out for the season with a torn Achilles, Joseph has been thrust into the starting role opposite Pro Bowl cornerback Trevon Diggs. Will the Cowboys’ patience and trust be rewarded? Or has the Brown situation opened the door to the weak link that could derail the team’s Super Bowl dreams as Joseph represents the most unknown and unproven commodity on the Cowboys?

The last thing Dallas needs is a trap game.

The 9-3 Cowboys just scored the most points in any NFL game this season and are near the top of pretty much every legitimate set of power rankings out there. The 1-10-1 Texans are currently in possession of the top draft slot next spring and haven’t won a game in two months. It’s no big surprise, then, that Dallas is favored heavily to win when the two teams square off Sunday; some sports books currently have the Cowboys pegged as 17-point favorites. That’s the biggest point spread in the league so far this year. And Mike McCarthy hopes his players don’t know any of the aforementioned facts. “Talked a lot of trash about the media today in the team meeting,” the Cowboys coach joked Wednesday at The Star. “‘Don’t listen to them,’ and all those good things. ‘Don’t take the cheese.’ This is a good place. It shows things are very productive with your football team when you have to address this type of deal.”

Would Cowboys fans still open their arms to Sean Payton?

The rumor mill rarely sleeps on this, often citing his past connection to the organization. Prior to taking the Saints’ job, Payton served as Dallas’ quarterbacks coach under Bill Parcells (2003-05) and is widely considered responsible for discovering Tony Romo. Payton is also especially friendly with the Jones family. But ... McCarthy has the Cowboys (9-3) trending in the right direction, one that’s currently closing in on the NFC’s top Wild Card spot. He has pushed most of the right buttons, and the “hot seat’’ stuff has cooled. Speculation will likely rise once more if the Cowboys endure another playoff disappointment, though what’s often left out of the conversation is that any potential suitor would owe the Saints compensation if he was hired thanks to a contract that lasts through the 2024 season.

The Cowboys may get help at receiver, but not from OBJ.

If you’re currently suffering mental and emotional fatigue from the ongoing saga surrounding Odell Beckham, Jr., there are some smelling salts in the form of James Washington that might snap both the Dallas Cowboys and their fans out of their current state as it relates to the wide receiver room. Washington, who saw his 21-day practice window activated by the team on Wednesday, Nov. 30, is beginning to put the finishing touches on his second full week of practice and, by all accounts, he looks ready to make his 2022 debut for the Cowboys — having been sidelined since suffering a broken foot in training camp. And according to two-time Pro Bowl quarterback Dak Prescott, Washington looks every bit the part of a former second-round pick. “Yea, most definitely,” said Prescott following practice on Thursday, as the Cowboys prepare to host the Houston Texans in Week 14. “Over the past couple of weeks, seeing him out there and being able to feel comfortable within himself — his timing — I’m confident in him. I’m sure it’ll be sooner than later.” Washington was ramped up over last week’s workload and, as a sign he’ll likely get the green light soon, has been taking first-team reps with Prescott this week; and not second-team reps with backup quarterback Cooper Rush.

The former Cowboys coach may have a new gig.

Former Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett and Sacramento State coach Troy Taylor are among the finalists for the Stanford head-coaching job, sources told ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Stanford has completed the final round of interviews, and a decision is expected in the coming days, sources told Thamel. Garrett, 56, was the Cowboys’ coach from 2010 to 2019, going 85-67 in the regular season and 2-3 in the playoffs. He was fired after the 2019 season when the Cowboys finished 8-8 and most recently was the New York Giants’ offensive coordinator before being fired during the 2021 season. He is currently an analyst for NBC Sports. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said he hopes his former coach gets the job. “Willing to talk to whoever I can to endorse him and just talk of how great of a coach he is,” Prescott said Thursday. “Thinking of him in the college level, I think it’s a very well fit, just a guy that does things the right way, is consistent as ever, has great messaging, and I just think he’d be huge for a program like that that’s so [prestigious]. Yeah, I think it would be awesome. Hope to see him in it.”

