This week has felt a bit long for the Dallas Cowboys which is interesting given that it started with them coming off of a 54-19 drubbing of the Indianapolis Colts. A big contributor towards this week’s vibes has been that the team spent the first few days courting Odell Beckham Jr. to potentially join their roster. Much of the last 30 days or so has been spent with attention connecting Beckham to the Cowboys, so the two finally getting on the proverbial dance floor together made us believe that we were about to watch some dancing.

Instead of a waltz or salsa routine, we were treated to more staring and assessing from one another. Beckham’s visit with the team concluded and reportedly did so without a contract offer from the Cowboys. Throughout the visit one of the details that emerged was a report that Beckham was unlikely to play before the postseason began and it makes logical sense for that to have been a sticking point with the team (besides the fact that they did not see him work out).

To this point, all of these notes had been reports from various NFL insiders but that all changed on Thursday night thanks to a clip from The Shop.

"I'm not saying I couldn't step in and play regular season, but I don't see the point."@obj talks more about his playing future this season.



“I would like to be in a stable environment. Get up 6am, leave at 6pm for four weeks, and then let’s talk about it. I’ve played football for a long time. I’m not saying that I couldn’t step in and play regular season, but I don’t see the point. I really don’t. Like I would rather play when that pressure’s on. I would rather play when the lights is on. Like I went through the whole playoffs and I was... after having my first bad playoff experience, like, all I was ready for was to clear that off of my name.”

The “bad” playoff experience that Beckham is referring to is when he was a part of the New York Giants back in 2016. His participation in the postseason with the Los Angeles Rams a year ago, where they won the Super Bowl together, was his first experience in the tournament since then.

Regardless of that, this is certainly a bit concerning and perhaps part of why the Cowboys did not work up an offer for Beckham during the visit this week. He has every right to approach his career how he believes is best for him, and the Cowboys have every right to look out for the state of their team. Introducing Beckham to their offense during the playoffs when he is coming off of an ACL tear is a huge gamble to take. It seems that maybe things just aren’t aligning for the team and player in this situation.