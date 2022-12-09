The Dallas Cowboys are 9-3 on the season and have been very imposing since the return of Dak Prescott at quarterback. They have three games of 40+ points, including the 54-19 beatdown of the Colts last Sunday. The defense leads the league in pressures and sacks, and are also among the leaders in points allowed. We could go on with the great statistics the Cowboys are putting up, a good way to see that is our weekly advanced stats rundown put together by our own David Howman.

That all adds up to the Cowboys being one of the elite teams in the NFL this season. They regularly are in the top five of things like power rankings. They are considered serious Super Bowl contenders by most. Given all that, we wanted to know where the Cowboys fanbase was on this franchise at the moment.

All season long we have been tracking fan confidence in the direction of the franchise. Way back after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game to start the season, confidence hit its lowest level. The weak showing against the Bucs, plus the injury to Prescott, had the belief in the direction of the organization at only 5%. Things have gotten better since then.

Prior to games in Week 6, 9, and 10, the confidence in the team had reached a season-high of 92%. Heading into the Week 14 game against the Houston Texans, we’ve reached a new season-high of 93% confidence in the direction of the team.

The Cowboys being 17-point favorites over the Texans this week according to DraftKings Sportsbook can only add to the confidence. Now let’s just hope the Cowboys don’t run into a trap game this week and bust that confidence bubble.

