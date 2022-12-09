We are going to be trying something new here at BTB where we launch open question discussions every Tuesday and Friday afternoon. Consider it like an open thread for a game or live event, just specific to a certain topic. We will do our best to keep the questions topical to what is happening so as to have the best conversations possible.

This week the Dallas Cowboys are hosting the Houston Texans, and there are some people who view this as a rivalry game of sorts, but there are others who scoff at that idea. Yes, the Texans share a state with the Cowboys, but they are late arrivals to the NFL and have only beaten Dallas twice as far as regular season play is concerned.

The more obvious rivals to the Cowboys are their NFC East brethren in the Philadelphia Eagles, New York Giants, and Washington Commanders, but there are definitely teams outside of the division that we have a rivalry sort of energy with. Dallas has played classic games and lost epic battles to the likes of the Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers, and Green Bay Packers, and none of them are within the division so it is obviously possible.

That being said, do the Texans feel like a rivalry to you? Why or why not?

Happy Friday!