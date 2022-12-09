There is hope that James Washington will be able to play in Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans for his first live reps in a Cowboys uniform since coming over to Dallas from Pittsburgh in the offseason.

While his official game status is questionable, Mike McCarthy told reporters on Friday that Washington is “ready to go”, with Washington himself ready to lace up the cleats.

"I think he's ready to go."



- MM says James Washington is likely to debut for the #Cowboys against the Texans, based upon how he's looked in practice



Washington just needs to continue ramping up on Friday and Saturday. — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) December 9, 2022

Cowboys WR James Washington continues to impress in practice and could make his team debut Sunday vs. Texans. "It’s kind of like a kid waiting on Christmas. I’ve been waiting to put the star on my helmet since I signed here.” https://t.co/gPqlfTlZUz — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) December 8, 2022

Jerry Jones was asked about Washington and the state of his game during his Friday morning appearance on 105.3 The Fan. Here is what he had to say, as transcribed by Mark Lane.

“... he might get play time here against the Texans. I know this. He’s having some good practices. He really hasn’t gotten on the field for us, but we all remember him at Oklahoma State and he did some real good things. He’s showing real explosiveness and is practicing. He’s definitely a player that can help us and help us now.”

In a surprise addition to the injury list, Leighton Vander Esch was listed as questionable with illness.

DeMarcus Lawrence will play through his knee and foot injuries and Quinton Bohanna will return to action. Jayron Kearse is also good to go.

Anthony Brown has yet to be placed on the Cowboys’ injury reserve, but his name on injury reports at this point is more of a formality as opposed to any important information.