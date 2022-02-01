Cowboys news: Tyron Smith pulls out of Pro Bowl game

The Cowboys left tackle pulls out of the Pro Bowl.

Cardinals offensive tackle D.J. Humphries will play in his first career Pro Bowl. The seven-year veteran, initially selected as an alternate, is headed to Las Vegas as a replacement for Tyron Smith. The Cowboys left tackle has pulled out of the game because of injury.

What if the Cowboys cut Amari Cooper and then this happened...

First of all, we have no idea who the QB of this team will be. There were four different players who suited up for Washington this year. Ryan Fitzpatrick is running out of “Fitzmagic” at his age and Taylor Heinicke wasn’t reliable. Washington will likely draft a new QB and hope to sign someone relatively cheap in the meantime. Regardless, whoever is at the helm will need people to throw to. Right now, it seems like Terry McLaurin is the only guy Washington can count on. Even so, he had a better 2020 than he did in 2021 in all major stat categories. Regardless, he will be a big piece of the pie next season for the “team.” Curtis Samuel signed a lofty 3 year, $34.5 million deal in March of 2021 and was a complete and total disappointment. Thanks to being on the IR for most of the year, Samuel had zero touchdowns and 27 yards in five games played. Right now, the franchise doesn’t even know if he is worth what they paid because they barely got to see him play. Adam Humphries is a free agent and likely wants out of Washington badly. This organization cannot have one decent wide receiver. But if you throw both McLaurin and [Amari] Cooper out there, you could give this team some power it desperately needs. And, they can afford him. Plus, Washington was one of the only teams besides Dallas who was interested in [Amari] Cooper when he became a free agent in 2020. Will they seal the deal if they get another chance?

The Cowboys have some loose ties to the Super Bowl, like cornerback Chidobe Awuzie.

Cincinnati – Former Cowboys draft pick Chido Awuzie signed with the Bengals this offseason in free agency. He’s a starter on the Cincy defense, wearing No. 20. Awuzie started 14 games, all three in the playoffs, and had a career-high two interceptions. The Bengals also have veteran offensive linemen Xavier Su’a-Filo on the practice squad. He started two years in Dallas (2018-19) and started a total of 12 games. Frank Pollack is the Bengals’ O-line coach and running game coordinator. He spent five years coaching the Cowboys’ offensive line from 2013-17. LA Rams – The Rams also have some ties to the Cowboys, especially on the coaching staff. Special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis is in his second season with the Rams and his 24 overall in the NFL. He coached the Cowboys’ special teams from 2009-13. Wes Phillips is the Rams’ tight ends coach/passing game coordinator. Phillips, the son of former Cowboys head coach Wade Philips, spent seven years on the Cowboys’ staff from 2007-13, including two full seasons after his dad was replaced as the head coach. Rams’ assistant defensive line coach Marcus Dixon, spent two seasons with the Cowboys from 2008-09.

Comp picks are always a popular guessing game.

With the draft right around the corner, what kind of compensatory pics can we expect Dallas to get? – BRYAN WALSH / MOUNT AIRY, MD Nick: I learned a long time ago, it’s easier to figure out the quadratic formula than the formula used for comp picks. But over the years, it seems people have done a good job of projecting it. This year, it looks like maybe one mid-to-late round pick is expected for the Cowboys. That’s probably because Andy Dalton started a few games for the Bears. Either way, I wouldn’t imagine this year’s strategy will be changed at all by the number of comp picks. David: The NFL doesn’t release its formula for determining compensatory picks, so it’s hard to say for sure. That said, you can get a pretty good idea just by looking at who the Cowboys lost to free agency and who they signed. The Cowboys lost Andy Dalton, Chidobe Awuzie and Cameron Erving to deals that would net a comp pick – but they also likely offset two of those by signing Tarell Basham and Keanu Neal. With all of that said, I think it’s a good guess they get one compensatory pick – likely a fifth or sixth-rounder.

Is there hope to be gleaned from the current Super Bowl matchup?

The Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams punched their tickets for Super Bowl LVI with yesterday’s victories. This unlikely matchup should give hope to many franchises, including the Dallas Cowboys, that the NFL’s championship game is never too far out of reach. For the Bengals, this Super Bowl appearance ends one of the league’s longest droughts. Cincinnati has never won the big game and only appeared twice, with the last time coming in 1988. While the Rams were in the Super Bowl just three years, Matthew Stafford was still a Detroit Lion at the time. Before this year, Stafford had a woeful 0-3 record in his rare playoff appearances since being the first overall pick of the 2009 Draft. He was a go-to reference for respected quarterbacks with a poor postseason resume. The Cowboys are currently saddled with both of these narratives. Dallas hasn’t appeared in a Super Bowl in 26 years; already one of the NFL’s longer futility streaks now made even worse by the Bengals leaving the club. They also have a QB in Dak Prescott with only a 1-3 record so far in his career playoff games. For the last 15 years, Dallas has flirted with the NFC Championship Game but never been able to seal the deal. With both Prescott and Tony Romo at the helm before him, the Cowboys have built contending teams that have all experienced seemingly untimely playoff exits.

Hilarious. Cowboys media getting into a fight.

ESPN’s Ed Werder is mixing it up in the mud with a Dallas radio host. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, a regular caller into the team’s radio partner, 105.3 The Fan, joined “The K&C Masterpiece” on Friday. Werder interjected when the impromptu spot was announced, saying other reporters would like to talk to Jones, too. “Maybe Jerry should hold a news conference to let all those who cover his team every day ask questions too,” Werder tweeted. Shan Shariff, host of ‘Shan and RJ” on the same station, congratulated his colleagues for a “fantastic job” on the interview, adding, “even though bitter know-it-all @WerderEdESPN doesn’t think so.” “One of those people you’ve lauded reported last year that Dak might never play again. But OK,” Werder responded. Shariff invited Werder to call into the show, and “Tell the guys how you’re so much better than the job they did.”

