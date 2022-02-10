Dallas Cowboys LB Micah Parsons named 2021 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year

At long last it is official. Micah Parsons is the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year.

The Dallas Cowboys hit the lottery on their first-round pick in 2021. Originally holding the 10th overall pick, the Cowboys traded back with the Philadelphia Eagles two spots and still landed one of the best defensive players in professional football in Micah Parsons.

Parsons put together a highlight reel of plays throughout his rookie campaign (you can literally watch all of his quarterback takedowns right here) as he racked up 13 sacks. To limit what he did throughout 2021 to just sacks feels like we aren’t properly conveying what he did but that is because words simply do not do him justice.

Parsons revolutionized the Cowboys defense and had success at a dominant level at both the edge rusher and linebacker spots. It isn’t hyperbole to say that he was the best player on the team from start to finish across the season. While it has only now just became official, there has been zero doubt for a long time now that he would be named the league’s most impressive rookie on defense.

It has been a long time since Dallas had a defender who truly inspired fear in opposing offenses, in fact the last one was just elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in DeMarcus Ware. Parsons established himself as a revolution on day one of putting on the Cowboys uniform and can now add Defensive Rookie of the Year to the First-Team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors that he has already picked up.

Congratulations to Micah Parsons. Here’s to the next award, one that comes in mid-February of 2023.